Oxyurus treatment: home remedies and options

How to speed up treatment

To speed up the treatment and ensure the cure of oxyurus it is also recommended to take other precautions such as:

Pass an ointment to oxyurus , like Tiabendazole, for 5 days to eliminate external worms and relieve itching;

Wash sheets, underwear and pajamas often in water with a temperature above 60ºC;

Change your underwear daily ;

; Clean the toilet daily, especially after being used by those who are infected

In addition, you should throw the dirty toilet paper in the toilet, flush it out immediately and wash your hands thoroughly, as the elimination of eggs in the stool continues to happen up to a week after taking the medicine.

Signs of improvement

Signs of improvement in oxyurus infection appear about 2 days after starting treatment and include eliminating worms in the stool, reducing itching, relieving intestinal gas and increasing appetite.

Signs of worsening

Signs of worsening oxyurus include loss of appetite, belly pain, abdominal swelling, increased intestinal gas and weight loss, as well as skin injuries due to severe itching.

Possible complications

Complications of oxyurus infection arise when treatment is not done properly and can include weight loss due to malabsorption of nutrients and infection of the genital region, especially in women.