Pandemic Stress: Symptoms of Pandemic Fatigue and How to Fight It

We are struggling with a second lockdown and, after a less restrictive summer, the country finds itself having to face new closures and heavy restrictions. The organism and the mind react to the emergency with difficulty and, often, with a great sense of bewilderment. A physical and psychological condition that the World Health Organization has codified as “Pandemic Fatigue “, pandemic stress, a real behavioral syndrome caused by the emergency, which manifests itself with strong emotional stress, fatigue is fear, all symptoms that also accompany the so-called post Coronavirus cognitive fog, developed by those who have recovered from the infection.

The more worrying the news coming from the media and the perception that the emergency lasts for a long time intensifies, the more the pandemic stress increases. It is essential to treasure the strategies implemented during the quarantine periods already experienced and not to expose yourself excessively to negative news: getting informed is a must, but without obsession. Pandemic Fatigue, or pandemic stress, is not to be confused with the “post Covid fatigue “, that is, that state of soreness, chronic fatigue and bewilderment that affects those who have had the disease.

The first lockdown had forced the population to revolutionize their working, social and emotional life. Each was called to considerable efforts, but with the hope of seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel”: a sort of goal to reach in order to regain possession of one’s daily life.

Now that the limitations and closures have once again been imposed as the only means to counter the pandemic from COVID-19, the stress returns to worsen, more intense than before. This swing of restrictive decrees and regulations, which are constantly changing, generates bewilderment and confusion. The most vulnerable people struggle to keep up, especially emotionally, and suffer the psychosocial effects caused by the pandemic.

We begin to think that everything is useless, that it fails there personal freedom, that the containment of contagions prevent the relationship between people, family and friends. When you don’t know the end of a situation it generates anxiety is fearin fact, stress takes over. It is a more than normal state of mind, caused by the uncertain future, by the effects of the quarantine already experienced which, for some, was traumatic.

What one has already experienced can constitute a deleterious burden: the loss of one’s own sense of security, of a job, of habits and, in the most delicate cases, of physical and mental integrity or perhaps of a loved one. The risk, in this case, is that the problem becomes part of everyday life, something with which we now have to get used to living together: pandemic stress, therefore, it can become chronic.

Anxiety

Agitation

Mood swings

Anger

Sadness

Restlessness

Longing for freedom

Rejection of the imposed rules

Resignation

Liabilities to events

denial of the problem.

The symptoms described above are the most common of Pandemic Fatigue: they can vary from person to person and can be more or less intense depending on the circumstances. In any case, these are states of mind that cause the onset of disturbances, of minor or large entity depending on the cases, such as: tachycardia, insomnia, dizziness, hypertensive crisis, loss of appetite or, conversely, weight gain, hair loss, colitis.

There is also a type of insomnia linked to the concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic: coronasomnia.

Once the problem has been identified, that is, that the state of anxiety is caused by the emergency situation that we are once again facing, it is useful to take action. It’s possible to keep pandemic stress under control. First of all, it is essential to accept the fact that one can be tired, exhausted and unmotivated. It is a normal response of the organism and the mind, which as self-defense settle into one chronic state of stress.

Before this chronic condition causes anxiety-related disorders, also leading to a lowering of the immune defenses, it is better to accept the situation and study an escape strategy, within the domensiche walls, aiming at relaxation. Drawing up a weekly home activity plan can help. A few examples? Find a fitness session to follow with the online tutorial, practice yoga, pilates or meditation or choose movies or TV series that allow you to unplug.

Cultivating passions once relegated to a few sporadic afternoons can also help: gardening, cooking, DIY, painting, creative writing are all activities that, even if for a few hours a day, allow you not to hang on to news that is anything but comforting. The work, done within the four walls of the home, must not become the preponderant part of life in times of lockdown, otherwise the pandemic stress syndrome would only get worse due to the load to bear.

Taking short walks around the house, in nature, alone (as allowed by the decrees) can help to free the mind from widespread negativity. This does not mean not being informed, but limited to news sufficient to make the facts understood, without being extreme. When pandemic stress occurs with strong symptoms, it is however necessary not to underestimate the problem and consult your doctor.

