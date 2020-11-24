Passion fruit cake without wheat and lactose

Learn the recipe for breakfast and afternoon snacks

This passion fruit cake without wheat flour and lactose is a great option to eat for breakfast and afternoon snack.

The recipe takes ingredients easy to find and can be consumed by those who have lactose intolerance, in addition to being extremely tasty and simple to prepare.

Check out the step by step to prepare this simply delicious cake taught by nutritionist Veronica Laino:

Passion fruit cake recipe without wheat and lactose

Ingredients

3 eggs

1/3 cup of coconut oil tea

1/3 cup demerara sugar tea

1 cup of oatmeal tea

1 cup of coconut flour

Pulp of 1 large passion fruit

1/4 cup tea water

1 teaspoon baking soup.

Preparation mode

In a large bowl, add the eggs, coconut oil and demerara sugar. Beat well for a minute.

Then, add both types of flour and beat again for another 40 seconds.

Finally, add the passion fruit pulp, water and yeast. Mix gently just to incorporate the ingredients.

Transfer the dough to a small form and level it with the help of a spatula.

Bake in preheated oven at 200 degrees for 30 minutes.

