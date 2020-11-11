Pathological love: how a person becomes sick with love

Love addiction can be a pathology, with symptoms typical of chemical addiction. Understand pathological love

Loving too much is not just an internet meme or a joke about overwhelming passions. Love can be a pathology and cause reactions in the body that require targeted treatment and attention so that it does not cause suffering.

According to psychiatrist Danielle H. Admoni, from Escola Paulista de Medicina Unifesp, the pathological love, or “love addiction” is an intense emotional addiction disorder and can be compared to alcohol and drug addiction. “In this case, the person becomes dependent on his partner,” says the doctor.

Understand better about love addiction, symptoms and how it is possible to treat pathological love.

Love addiction: how it happens

The comparison of the sensation of love with drugs is not uncommon to make – albeit in a playful way. However, she is not wrong.

As Danielle explains, the state of euphoria aroused by love is very similar to the use of addictive substances.

“A study carried out in the 1980s, by scientists at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, found that excessive love can cause a state of euphoria in the Central Nervous System similar to that induced by a large amount of amphetamine. According to the researchers, love would produce its own intoxicating substance: phenylethylamine, something that could explain the addiction “, says the psychiatrist.

According to the expert, love, in its initial stages, acts on the body in a similar way to the experimental use of cocaine and other stimulants.

One of the substances released by the use of cocaine is dopamine, which, by the way, is related to love passion.

High doses of dopamine produce other sensations associated with passion, such as increased energy, hyperactivity, lack of sleep, tremor, rapid breathing, pulsating heart, in addition to being responsible for the ecstasy, which is felt by lovers as a loving ecstasy.

“Added to this is the effect of increasing persistence: when the reward is postponed, dopamine increases the energy of the brain so that it has greater attention and leads the lover to fight more and more to achieve the reciprocity of the beloved”, says the psychologist.

On the other hand, dopamine has negative effects linked to addiction. “The negative aspects can include ‘addiction to the loved one’, as in addictive behavior. High levels of dopamine produce focused attention on an object, as well as motivation and behavior aimed at an end,” adds psychologist Elaine Di Sarno.

The dependence on love occurs, therefore, by the same logic that the organism becomes dependent on other chemical substances.

“Especially when there is some psychic symptom (depression or anxiety, for example) that brings anguish, to ‘get rid’ of it, the person makes use of the substance. However, the symptom comes back and she uses it again and so on. For example: someone who is depressed and feels better when using cocaine, when the effect goes away and the symptoms return, ends up needing to use more cocaine “, says Danielle.

Love as obsessive-compulsive disorder

Psychologist Elaine Di Sarno also highlights two other characteristics of pathological love. According to the expert, people who experience this problematic love experience symptoms similar to those found in people who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

“A change in behavior that causes the person to have persistent thoughts of fear and anxiety. To relieve discomfort, they usually perform repetitive tasks or gestures, such as unfolding in care directed at the loved one,” says Elaine.

Another point is the fear of losing the loved one that makes love a pathology. “In psychological terms, the essence of this pathology does not seem to be love, but rather a fear of being alone, of not having value, of not deserving love, of being abandoned. Those who suffer from pathological love live with the daily fear of being rejected or to lose their partner. The person wears out emotionally, loses his authenticity, his own way of being and liking, until he reaches a moment when he realizes his mischaracterization and depersonalization as a person “, says Elaine.

Symptoms of love addiction

Pathological love presents symptoms that involve the person’s behavior towards the loved one, their daily life, social life and withdrawal (emotional) conditions.

Abstinence (emotional) in the absence of the partner: the person may suffer from insomnia, changes in appetite, irritation and tension when the partner is physically or emotionally distant

The person takes care of the partner more than he would like: he usually neglects daily activities and work

Intense and constant fear of being rejected or losing a partner

Frustration when controlling the impulse to care for the partner does not work: even if the person is aware of his intense suffering and tries to control his behaviors, he feels powerless in relation to his emotions and actions

Total dedication to the partner, with the feeling that their care and kindness are never enough to meet the needs of the other

Irresistible urge to please all the time, practically giving up on yourself

Insistence on maintaining the relationship even if it is unsatisfactory or abusive

Excessive dedication to controlling the partner’s activities, with suspicion, excessive jealousy, surveillance (phone calls, emails, social networks), persecution

Possibility of physical aggression

Abandonment of previously valued activities and removal of family and friends

Healthy love vs. pathological love: differences

There are ways to differentiate pathological love from healthy love. According to Danielle, while healthy love is characterized by the behavior of caring for the partner with limited control and duration, with personal development and fulfillment preserved, in pathological love there is a lack of control and freedom of choice over these behaviors.

“The central component of pathological love is the characterization of repetitive and uncontrolled behavior of providing care and attention to the object of love with the intention (not always revealed) of receiving its affection and avoiding negative feelings. For the diagnostic evaluation of pathological love it is also important to note that this excessive attitude is maintained by the individual even after concrete evidence that it is being harmful to his life and / or the lives of his family members “, points out Elaine.

How is a love-dependent relationship

When a person develops a pathological picture of love, there is a possibility that their love relationships carry this kind of established pattern.

“As are structural issues, such as personality, self-esteem, life history, if the person does not seek treatment, they tend to repeat these same patterns in all their relationships”, says Danielle.

People vulnerable to pathological love

Pathological love usually affects people who are psychologically vulnerable, with low self-esteem and self-confidence, anger attacks, deprivation of affection, emotional stress and low tolerance for rejection. They are also people who deal with fears of loneliness, of themes about deserving and abandonment.

“Likewise, some family factors may be associated, such as substance abuse and a history of neglect (physical and / or emotional) in the childhood. These people have experienced conflicting relationships in their family since childhood; maladjusted homes, where they lived and suffered with situations of domestic violence, distant parents, drug addicts or were victims of child sexual abuse “, completes Danielle.

According to the psychologist, in many cases, because they have parents who needed care, these people took on responsibilities as children fearing abandonment and, in adulthood, tend to repeat this pattern, unconsciously seeking unstable and often dependent partners ( to allocate your care).

Diagnosis and treatment

There is no key symptom for pathological love that helps in your diagnosis. Like other dependencies, the condition begins to cause damage in the areas of the person’s life, such as the symptoms described above, without his realizing it.

Treatment, in this way, is usually sought only when the relationship ends, when it is no longer possible to accept or endure the strong anguish for the breakup.

According to experts, to treat pathological love, psychotherapy is the most suitable way.

“In the beginning the treatment is very difficult, because as in cases of substance dependence, the person has no criticism in relation to his situation and thinks that he does not need support or monitoring”, says Danielle.

The psychiatrist also recommends support groups, such as Women Who Love Too Much Anonymous (MADA).

Psychiatric treatment is necessary only in cases of associated symptoms and underlying pathologies, such as depression, anxiety, among others.

Relationship and care