Easy to make recipe serves as a dessert or snack

Are you in the mood for a sweet treat, but want a different option to not overuse the calories? To help, we’ve selected a delicious recipe for peanut butter cookies that takes cocoa powder and chocolate chips. The preparation is extremely easy and will guarantee the dessert of the day. The recipe is from nutritionist Yasmin Amorim. Learn:

How to make peanut butter cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of peanut butter tea

4 tablespoons of coconut sugar

1 egg

2 drops of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

2 coffee spoons of baking powder

Drops of chocolate 70%.

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix the peanut butter with the coconut sugar. Then add the beaten egg and drops of vanilla extract. Then add the cocoa powder and the yeast. Mix everything well until all the ingredients are incorporated. Make balls and arrange them in a non-stick shape leaving at least three centimeters of space between them. Then, place a few drops of chocolate on top of each ball and take the pan to the oven preheated to 180 degrees for 10 minutes.

