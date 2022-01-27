Pneumonia principle: 5 first signs of infection

The beginning of pneumonia is the name given when pneumonia is diagnosed at the beginning and, therefore, the infection in the lungs is still poorly developed, being easier to treat and having a greater chance of cure.

Some of the first symptoms that can be identified at the beginning of pneumonia are:

Persistent cough with phlegm; Slight feeling of shortness of breath; Fever above 37.8ºC; loss of appetite; Excessive tiredness and general malaise for no apparent reason.

Since these symptoms are very mild, they can be difficult to identify and, therefore, it is very common for the beginning of pneumonia to be diagnosed by the doctor when a lingering flu appears that does not improve, and an appointment and X-ray are carried out. chest.

Take our online symptom test to see if you are at risk for pneumonia.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The chest x-ray is the best test to diagnose the beginning of pneumonia and the phlegm test can identify if the infection is caused by a virus, bacteria or fungus. In this way, it is possible to quickly start treatment for pneumonia, preventing the patient from getting worse.

Who is most at risk?

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can occur in anyone, however, there are some factors that can increase your risk, such as:

Being a smoker;

Having an obstructive lung disease such as emphysema or asthma

Staying in the hospital for a long time;

Having an autoimmune disease such as AIDS.

In addition, the elderly and children also have a higher risk of having any type of infection, including pneumonia, as their immune system is more weakened or less developed, allowing the multiplication of microorganisms that affect the functioning of the lung.

Check out 10 tips to protect yourself from pneumonia and reduce your risk.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for the onset of pneumonia should be guided by a general practitioner, pediatrician or a pulmonologist and usually lasts about 7 to 14 days. However, in cases where pneumonia worsens, the patient is elderly or in children, hospital admission may be recommended.

During treatment, some care recommended by the doctor may include rest, drinking plenty of fluids and eating a diet rich in vitamin C, fruits and vegetables to strengthen the immune system.

Understand better how treatment is done in case of pneumonia.