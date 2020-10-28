Home Health Health Postpartum depression can last up to three years, says study
Health

Postpartum depression can last up to three years, says study

By kenyan

The study suggests that six months may not be enough to assess postpartum depressive symptoms

A study of five thousand American patients found that approximately one in four women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms at some point us three years after delivery.

The study was conducted by the US National Institute of Health and conducted by researchers from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The work was published in the scientific journal “Pediatrics ”.

The research identified four trajectories of postpartum depressive symptoms and the factors that can increase a woman’s risk of having strong symptoms.

The results suggest that extending screening for postpartum depressive symptoms by at least two years after delivery can be beneficial. This is a longer time than recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggests that pediatricians examine mothers for up to six months after delivery.

According to Diane Putnick, lead author and scientist on the NICHD epidemiology team, the study indicates that six months may not be long enough to assess depressive symptoms.

“These long-term data are essential to improve our understanding of the mother’s mental health, which we know to be critical for her child’s well-being and development,” said the scientist.

In the survey, women’s symptoms were assessed using a brief five-item depression screening questionnaire. However, the study did not clinically diagnose depression in women.

The researchers also pointed out that women with underlying conditions, such as mood disorders or gestational diabetes, were more likely to have higher levels of depressive symptoms that persisted throughout the study period.

Identifying the symptoms of postpartum depression

Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that occurs mainly due to hormonal changes resulting from the termination of pregnancy, when some women may experience symptoms such as excessive crying and emotional instability with more intensity.

Among the main symptoms are:

  • Sudden changes in mood
  • Difficulty developing a connection – emotional and loving – with the baby
  • Feeling of constant sadness or despair
  • Anxiety and excessive worry
  • Tiredness and indisposition

