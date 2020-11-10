Recognizing the Traits of the Psychopaths Around You

You may often hear the word ‘psychopath’, or even call someone a psychopath. The term psychopath actually cannot be used carelessly. Psychopaths (as well as sociopaths) are serious psychological conditions that are implicated in antisocial personality disorder. What are the observable characteristics of a psychopath?

What is a psychopath?

A psychopath is someone who is manipulative and easy to gain the trust of others. They learn to imitate emotions, which they really don’t feel, and will appear like normal people. Psychopaths are often well educated and have stable jobs, some so good at manipulation and mimicry that they have family and other long-term relationships without anyone knowing their true nature. This is why many people are not aware of psychopathic characteristics because sufferers can hide them well.

A person who is psychopath usually can’t tell what is right and what is wrong, so many of them do immoral, even criminal, without remorse and guilt. However, not all psychopaths are cold-blooded killers. Maybe you are secretly interacting with a psychopath around you without knowing it.

Scott A. Bonn Ph.D., a Professor of Sociology and Criminology at Drew University, explains that psychopaths are neither able to form emotional relationships nor have a sense of empathy with other people, even though they often have warm and even charming personalities.

Psychopathic traits from first impressions

The emergence of a psychopath in the midst of the public is a terrible thing, however, psychopaths have a character that is quite difficult to recognize when they interact in society. Charles Montaldo, a Crime Expert, describes some of the impressions that psychopaths make on others:

On first impressions, psychopaths generally appear charming, social, caring and friendly to others.

Outwardly, they appear logical, make sense, have well-thought-out goals, can provide accurate explanations and respond appropriately that there are consequences for anti-social and lawbreakers.

Psychopaths are self-assessing and will openly correct past mistakes.

Psychopaths do not display the common symptoms of neurotic behavior, including restlessness, anxiety, hysteria, mood swings, extreme fatigue, and headaches.

And in situations that irritate or irritate others, psychopaths are amazed and exhibit emotional emptiness, without fear or anxiety.

Psychopathic characteristics and traits

Dr. Robert Hare, Emiritus Professor of Psychology at the University of British Columbia, created a list of psychopathic traits and traits to determine how long criminals will stay in prison, so Dr. Hare spent a lot of time in prison with the prisoners. However, he was often deceived by many psychopaths. Therefore, he realized that we shouldn’t just rely on traits and go straight to analyzing everyone in your life.

This information is intended to provide an overview only. This is something you can use as a tool to judge yourself and use it wisely when judging others.

1. Charming and articulate

People often think of psychopathic traits as being quiet and aloof. Whereas quite the opposite. Psychopaths usually have a tendency to be kind, attractive, charming, smart, and articulate. The charm of a psychopath is that he is not shy, self-aware, and not afraid to say anything. A psychopath never finds it difficult to speak.

2. Arrogant and have high arrogance

A psychopath is someone who has too high a view of his abilities and self-esteem, is confident, dogmatic, arrogant, and boastful. Psychopaths are arrogant people who believe they are superior human beings.

3. Can not stand feeling bored

Psychopaths often have low discipline in carrying out tasks to completion, because they get bored easily. They will not be able to work in the same job for long periods of time or tasks that they find boring or routine.

4. Delight in harmful anti-social behavior

Although violence is a trait of a psychopath that is often misunderstood by many people, a psychopath usually likes things that are harmful. Anti-social behaviors such as cheating, lying, robbing, stealing, fighting, adultery, and murder are all attractive behaviors for psychopaths. They appear to be attracted to high-risk antisocial behavior without a clear purpose.

Some theories suggest that psychopaths only want to put themselves in dangerous situations or situations that can get them caught, because of the adrenaline rush they experience. They also want to prove that they are smarter than everyone, including the police, so that they won’t get caught even if they commit a crime.

5. Look once in a lie

It can be moderate or severe. On a moderate scale they will be shrewd, shrewd, adept, cunning and clever. On a severe scale they will be deceptive, cheating, immoral, manipulative and dishonest.

6. Lack of remorse or guilt

Psychopaths tend to be indifferent, impartial, cold-hearted, and lacking empathy. Therefore, the psychopath will not care about the victim’s harm, pain, and suffering.

7. Have a parasitic lifestyle

Another characteristic of a psychopath is having a willful dependence on other people, for example for money. He is also manipulative, selfish, and exploits / takes advantage of others to meet his needs, because he himself lacks motivation, has low discipline, and is unable to complete responsibilities.

8. Unable to control behavior

Psychopaths are irritable, irritated, impatient, threatening, aggressive, and abusive. This results from a lack of control over anger and emotions.

9. Having erratic sexual behavior

Psychopaths tend to have superficial relationships, cheat frequently, and choose sexual partners at random. They often maintain several relationships at the same time.

10. Having behavior problems from an early age

They often engage in various behaviors such as lying, stealing, cheating, destroying, intimidating, engaging in sexual activity, consuming alcohol, gluing, and running away from home when they are less than 13 years old.

11. Unable to love

Psychopaths are very egomaniac to the point that it is difficult for normal people to understand. They are so self-centered and irreversible that they are completely incapable of loving others, including their own parents, spouses, and children. The only good treatment that psychopaths display is when it can be used to their advantage or to facilitate their plans and goals.

12. Cannot account for failure

Psychopaths are forced to pretend when they have to imitate normal human emotions that they never really feel. This applies when they face failure. When they become humble and try to correct their mistakes, they actually have the goal of playing the role of martyrs so that other people don’t have to blame them.

There are several differences in the behavior of psychopaths, including the sexuality of the psychopath and the way psychopaths work. Most studies have not found an appropriate method for curing this psychopathic behavior. On the other hand, when methods are used, psychopaths become better trained and increase their manipulative methods to hide their true personalities, even from the trained eye.