Red, Green, Or Black Phlegm Color? Find Out What It Means Here

Do not underestimate a cough with phlegm that you experience, especially if the phlegm that comes out has a certain color. Under normal circumstances, a person secretes small amounts of phlegm and is colorless. If you often have phlegm and it is not clear, it could be that you have a certain medical condition. Here are the meanings of the color of phlegm that could be a sign of a problem with your body.

The meaning of the various colors of phlegm

Sputum is part of mucus (mucus), which is a fluid produced by the organs of the respiratory system. Phlegm functions to moisturize and protect the airways from germs such as viruses and bacteria.

Under normal circumstances, the human body produces phlegm in small amounts and is colorless, aka clear. As described on the page Harvard Medical School, excess phlegm production accompanied by changes in texture (usually thicker) and color indicates a problem in the respiratory system. Excess phlegm in the respiratory tract is usually expelled when coughing.

Green or yellow sputum color

You may have several sputum that is yellow or green in color. This condition generally occurs when you have the flu. Green or yellow phlegm indicates that your body is fighting a viral or bacterial infection.

The color change actually comes from white blood cells known as neutrophils that are produced by the immune system to the area of ​​infection. Neutrophils contain green protein, which affects the color of phlegm.

Initially, your sputum may be yellow. This indicates that the bacterial or viral infection is not too severe. The phlegm then turns greenish because the body releases a lot of neutrophils to attack bacteria.

Some of the diseases that cause your phlegm to be green or yellow are:

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Sinusitis

Cystic fibrosis

The sputum is white or semi-gray

White or grayish phlegm indicates an infection of the upper respiratory tract or nasal congestion (nasal congestion).

In chronic pain, this white phlegm is caused by digestive system disorders, congestive heart failure, and chronic lung disease. If the phlegm continues to be excreted, you should check with your doctor.

Even though it is white, the color of this phlegm can indicate a dangerous disease.

Some of the diseases that cause your phlegm to be white or grayish include:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is lung damage caused by bronchitis and emphysema.

Bronchitis caused by a viral infection.

Throat irritation triggered by rising stomach acid into the esophagus or GERD.

The phlegm is brown

Do you have a smoking habit? Don’t be surprised if you see brown phlegm. The brown phlegm may come from chemicals found in cigarettes, such as resin and tar.

Not only smoking, brown phlegm can also be caused by certain diseases. Brownish phlegm can be a sign of a long-settled blood clot.

Some of the diseases that cause you to cough up brown phlegm are:

Pneumoconiosis, which is a lung disorder caused by pollution, industrial waste or abscesses.

Lung injury

Pneumonia due to bacterial infection

Bronchitis due to bacteria

Eat foods that make phlegm brown, such as coffee, red wine, and chocolate.

Black phlegm

Black phlegm is usually called melanoptysis. Similar to brown phlegm, this black phlegm can also be caused by a severe smoking habit.

Some medical conditions that also cause black phlegm include:

Exophiala dermatitidis fungal infection which attacks the respiratory tract

Pneumoconiosis

Bloody (red or pink) phlegm

The bloody phlegm makes the mucus that comes out mix with red or pink blood. This indicates that there has been bleeding in your airway.

Bloody sputum is usually accompanied by coughing up blood. Red phlegm, including the color of dangerous phlegm.

Some of the conditions that cause you to experience bleeding phlegm include:

Pneumonia

Tuberculosis (TB)

Congestive heart failure

Blockage in the blood vessels of the lungs

If you notice a change in the color of sputum and are accompanied by symptoms of a chronic respiratory disease, such as coughing or bloody phlegm, seek medical help. Through a medical examination, your doctor will determine the disease causing the discoloration of your sputum.