Home Health Health Red, Green, Or Black Phlegm Color? Find Out What It Means...
Health

Red, Green, Or Black Phlegm Color? Find Out What It Means Here

By kenyan

Do not underestimate a cough with phlegm that you experience, especially if the phlegm that comes out has a certain color. Under normal circumstances, a person secretes small amounts of phlegm and is colorless. If you often have phlegm and it is not clear, it could be that you have a certain medical condition. Here are the meanings of the color of phlegm that could be a sign of a problem with your body.

The meaning of the various colors of phlegm

Sputum is part of mucus (mucus), which is a fluid produced by the organs of the respiratory system. Phlegm functions to moisturize and protect the airways from germs such as viruses and bacteria.

Under normal circumstances, the human body produces phlegm in small amounts and is colorless, aka clear. As described on the page Harvard Medical School, excess phlegm production accompanied by changes in texture (usually thicker) and color indicates a problem in the respiratory system. Excess phlegm in the respiratory tract is usually expelled when coughing.

Green or yellow sputum color

You may have several sputum that is yellow or green in color. This condition generally occurs when you have the flu. Green or yellow phlegm indicates that your body is fighting a viral or bacterial infection.

The color change actually comes from white blood cells known as neutrophils that are produced by the immune system to the area of ​​infection. Neutrophils contain green protein, which affects the color of phlegm.

Initially, your sputum may be yellow. This indicates that the bacterial or viral infection is not too severe. The phlegm then turns greenish because the body releases a lot of neutrophils to attack bacteria.

Some of the diseases that cause your phlegm to be green or yellow are:

  • Pneumonia
  • Bronchitis
  • Sinusitis
  • Cystic fibrosis

The sputum is white or semi-gray

White or grayish phlegm indicates an infection of the upper respiratory tract or nasal congestion (nasal congestion).

In chronic pain, this white phlegm is caused by digestive system disorders, congestive heart failure, and chronic lung disease. If the phlegm continues to be excreted, you should check with your doctor.

Even though it is white, the color of this phlegm can indicate a dangerous disease.

Some of the diseases that cause your phlegm to be white or grayish include:

  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is lung damage caused by bronchitis and emphysema.
  • Bronchitis caused by a viral infection.
  • Throat irritation triggered by rising stomach acid into the esophagus or GERD.

The phlegm is brown

Do you have a smoking habit? Don’t be surprised if you see brown phlegm. The brown phlegm may come from chemicals found in cigarettes, such as resin and tar.

Not only smoking, brown phlegm can also be caused by certain diseases. Brownish phlegm can be a sign of a long-settled blood clot.

Some of the diseases that cause you to cough up brown phlegm are:

  • Pneumoconiosis, which is a lung disorder caused by pollution, industrial waste or abscesses.
  • Lung injury
  • Pneumonia due to bacterial infection
  • Bronchitis due to bacteria
  • Eat foods that make phlegm brown, such as coffee, red wine, and chocolate.

Black phlegm

Black phlegm is usually called melanoptysis. Similar to brown phlegm, this black phlegm can also be caused by a severe smoking habit.

Some medical conditions that also cause black phlegm include:

  • Exophiala dermatitidis fungal infection which attacks the respiratory tract
  • Pneumoconiosis

Bloody (red or pink) phlegm

The bloody phlegm makes the mucus that comes out mix with red or pink blood. This indicates that there has been bleeding in your airway.

Bloody sputum is usually accompanied by coughing up blood. Red phlegm, including the color of dangerous phlegm.

Some of the conditions that cause you to experience bleeding phlegm include:

  • Pneumonia
  • Tuberculosis (TB)
  • Congestive heart failure
  • Blockage in the blood vessels of the lungs

If you notice a change in the color of sputum and are accompanied by symptoms of a chronic respiratory disease, such as coughing or bloody phlegm, seek medical help. Through a medical examination, your doctor will determine the disease causing the discoloration of your sputum.

Related news

Health

How to deal with annoying and persistent phlegm

kenyan -
The condition of excess phlegm in the airways can be very disturbing. There are various ways you can do to get rid of...
Read more
Health

How to deal with annoying and persistent phlegm

kenyan -
The condition of excess phlegm in the airways can be very disturbing. There are various ways you can do to get rid of...
Read more
Health

4 Easy Tips to Overcome Swelling in Baby’s Skin

kenyan -
If your little one is seen continuously scratching certain areas of the skin, in a not so long time, usually a bump that is...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Ruto helped me choose BBI committee members – Uhuru reveals

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday 26 October 2020 disclosed that his deputy William Ruto was involved in the progress from handshake to the Building...
Read more

Causes of Hemophilia, a disorder that causes blood to clot difficult

Health kenyan -
Hemophilia is a blood clotting disorder that causes the blood to not clot completely. When a person has hemophilia, the bleeding that occurs...
Read more

Juventus: Fabio Paratici reassures on the future of Paulo Dybala

football kenyan -
Paulo Dybala has been one of Juventus' key players since his arrival in 2015. The Argentinian has gradually asserted himself in the Bianconerro squad....
Read more

Von Willebrand’s disease

Health kenyan -
DefinitionWhat is Von Willebrand's disease? Von Willebrand's disease is a congenital blood disorder that makes it difficult for blood to clot. People with this...
Read more

Almost 60 million have already voted in advance in the USA...

World kenyan -
Number of early votes in the US already represents 43.1% of the total registered in 2016 Image: Getty Images ...
Read more

KUPPET throws weight behind BBI, but issue conditions

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has thrown its weight behind the BBI document. In a press conference yesterday, KUPPET SG, Akello...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke