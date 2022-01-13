Remedies for gas: pharmacy and home

Gas medications, such as simethicone, activated charcoal, or the alpha-D-galactosidase enzyme, are excellent options for relieving the pain and discomfort caused by excess gastrointestinal gas.

These remedies are usually quick-acting, but there are also home remedy options that can be used in the form of tea to relieve gas, such as fennel tea or peppermint tea, which may have fewer side effects.

Before taking gas medication, it is important to consult your GP or gastroenterologist, as excess gas can be caused by conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome or functional dyspepsia. Check out other causes of excess intestinal gas.

pharmacy remedies

The pharmacy remedies normally prescribed by the doctor for gas are:

1. Simethicone

Simethicone is a medicine that helps to reduce gas retention as it works by breaking the bubbles that retain gas, facilitating its elimination and helping to relieve the discomfort, pain and pressure caused by excess gas in the stomach or intestine.

This remedy should not be used in case of allergy to the components of the formula and in cases of intestinal obstruction or perforation. Also, during pregnancy or breastfeeding, simethicone should only be used on medical advice.

How to use: Simethicone should be taken orally, the normally recommended dose for adults being 80 to 125 mg, 3 to 4 times a day, that is, every 6 to 8 hours, not exceeding the maximum dose of 500 mg per day . Here’s how to take simethicone.

2. Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is a good option to reduce intestinal gas, as it works by absorbing gas particles in the stomach or intestine. In addition, this remedy has anti-diarrheal properties, as it prevents the activation of toxins and the action of microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract, helping to relieve diarrhea and excess gas.

This medicine should not be used by children under 2 years of age or by people who are allergic to any component of the formula. Activated charcoal should also not be used by children in case of acute or persistent diarrhea. Also, during pregnancy or breastfeeding, activated charcoal should only be used on medical advice.

How to use: The activated charcoal tablet should be taken orally, with the usual recommended dose for adults being 4 to 6 tablets per day, in two divided doses, between meals, or as directed by your doctor.

3. Alpha-D-galactosidase

Alpha-D-galactosidase is a good option for gas medicine, as it is an enzyme that breaks down sugars from carbohydrates, aiding digestion and reducing excess gas caused by intestinal fermentation of foods such as legumes, chickpeas or lentils, for example. example.

This remedy can be used by adults or children over 12 years of age. However, it is recommended to consult the doctor to guide the proper dose and time of use.

How to use: alpha-D-galactosidase should be taken orally and the dose should be guided by the doctor, as it varies according to the symptoms.

4. Lactase pills

Lactase tablets can be indicated in case of excess intestinal gas caused by lactose intolerance, as they help the body to digest foods that contain lactose, avoiding the symptoms caused by the deficiency of this enzyme, such as bloated belly, pain and abdominal gas.

This medicine should not be used by diabetics, by people who suffer from galactosemia or who are allergic to any component of the tablet.

How to use: the lactase tablet must be used orally, before the ingestion of foods that contain lactose, and the dose must be guided by the doctor or nutritionist, after the diagnosis of lactase enzyme deficiency.

5. Rifaximin

Rifaximin is an oral antibiotic that helps reduce belly bloating and gas production due to its effect against gas-producing bacteria. This remedy is usually indicated against intestinal bacteria in people with hepatic encephalopathy.

The use of this remedy should only be done with medical advice, which can guide the dose and treatment time according to the condition to be treated, and should not be used in cases of intestinal obstruction or allergy to the components of the formula.

How to use: the generally recommended dose of rifaximin for adults is 1 tablet, orally, twice a day, or as directed by a physician.

Natural remedies for gas

Some natural remedies for intestinal gas are teas or infusions made with:

Anise, nutmeg, cardamom or cinnamon: favor the elimination of gases;

favor the elimination of gases; Fennel: prevents muscle contractions promoting bowel muscle relaxation;

prevents muscle contractions promoting bowel muscle relaxation; Ginger: aids digestion and improves cramps because it reduces muscle spasms;

aids digestion and improves cramps because it reduces muscle spasms; Pepper mint: slows down natural bowel movements, preventing gas from being expelled. It is not suitable for those who suffer from constipation.

Tea from these herbs are excellent natural remedies to treat gas-related problems that cause abdominal pain, bloating and discomfort. Learn how to prepare herbal teas that help treat gas.

Watch the following video with more tips on natural remedies for intestinal gas:

How to avoid gas

To avoid the production of gases it is important to make some lifestyle changes such as:

Reduce the consumption of fats in the diet;

Consume foods with low lactose content;

Avoid carbonated or carbonated drinks, such as soda or beer;

Avoid chewing gum;

Walk about 15 to 30 minutes after meals;

Avoid smoking.

In addition, it is recommended to reduce the intake of foods that cause gas, such as beans, broccoli or onions, for example, and consult a nutritionist in the case of diseases that cause excess gas, such as irritable bowel syndrome, for guidance. proper food. Learn how to eat for irritable bowel syndrome.