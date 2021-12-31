Safflower oil: what is it for and how to take it

Safflower oil, which is also known as turmeric, is extracted from the seeds of the plant. Carthamus tinctorius and can be found in health food stores and food supplement stores, in the form of capsules or oil.

This type of oil has the following health benefits:

help to lose weight , for delaying stomach emptying, prolonging the feeling of satiety;

, for delaying stomach emptying, prolonging the feeling of satiety; Act like anti-inflammatory , for being rich in omega-9 and vitamin E;

, for being rich in omega-9 and vitamin E; Help to lower blood glucose , helping to control type 2 diabetes;

, helping to control type 2 diabetes; Decrease high blood pressure , for improving blood circulation;

, for improving blood circulation; Lower bad cholesterol, for being rich in phytosterols.

However, it is important to remember that these effects are only achieved when safflower oil is consumed along with a healthy diet and frequent physical activity.

How to take

For its benefits, the recommended dose is 2 capsules or 2 teaspoons of safflower oil per day, preferably half an hour before or after main meals or as directed by your nutritionist or herbalist.

Safflower oil is good for hair

In addition to its general health benefits, safflower oil can also be used to treat dry and brittle hair as it is rich in vitamins A, E and antioxidant fats, which work to maintain the health of hair and skin.

To get its benefits, you should slowly massage the scalp with safflower oil, as this will activate the local blood circulation and make the hair root absorb the oil, making the strands stronger and stimulating their growth. For the body, the oil works as a natural moisturizer, being quickly absorbed by the skin and helping to prevent wrinkles and cellulite. See also how to use Baru oil to slim down and moisturize your skin and hair.

Contraindications and side effects

Safflower oil has no contraindications, but should only be taken by children, the elderly, pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding according to the advice of the doctor or nutritionist.

In addition, its excessive consumption can cause problems such as increased inflammation in the body, arthritis, depression and a decrease in good cholesterol, due to its high levels of omega-6.

