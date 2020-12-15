Scratch Wounds

Scratches are a common type of open wound in both adults and children. Sometimes, scratches are often confused with abrasions, even though the two are different. So, what exactly is an abrasion like and how do you handle it?

What are lacerations?

Source: Family First Urgent Care

A cut or laceration is a wound that occurs when the skin or tissue underneath is torn or exposed. Unlike abrasions, the epidermal layer of this wound is not eroded.

The laceration tears vary depending on the cause. The wound can be deep or shallow, long or short, and wide or narrow. It can occur on any part of the skin, but it occurs most frequently on the hands, fingers and toes.

Minor lacerations are usually small, superficial, and don’t bleed much, so they don’t need medical attention and can be treated at home. However, if the tear is deep or has reached the fat layer under the skin, of course the victim must be treated immediately by a doctor.

Apart from bleeding, some of the symptoms you will experience when an abrasion occurs are:

redness or swelling of the skin around the wound,

irritation of the skin surface,

pain, as well

impaired function of movement or touch on the part of the body affected by the scratch.

Often times, lacerations are caused by accidents when working with sharp objects such as knives and saws. These sores can also appear when exposed to broken glass.

First aid and care for scratches

Minor laceration tears and small ones can be handled on your own, the first aid steps that can be done are as follows.

Wash hands with antibacterial soap.

Clean the wound with a mild soap and water for five minutes.

If bleeding occurs, apply pressure to the wound for 10 minutes to stop it.

Apply petroleum jelly to keep the wound moist, this will help speed up the healing process.

Cover the wound with a sterile bandage that doesn’t stick, this is done so that the wound does not re-open.

After doing first aid, don’t forget to regularly change the bandage at least once a day. You can repeat the above steps every time you change the bandage.

Sometimes, the wound can also cause unbearable pain. To overcome this, you can take painkillers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

However, before using the drug, consult your doctor first to make sure the use of this drug is completely safe.

You also need to be careful when treating scratches. Below are a few things to keep in mind when treating wounds.

Do not use alcohol or Merthiolate on open wounds. These drugs can cause a stinging sensation and damage healthy skin tissue.

Don’t use hydrogen peroxide as it can break up healthy blood clots and is also less effective at killing germs.

Do not smell open wounds, as they will contaminate many germs from the mouths of healthy people.

Let the scab fall off on its own; peeling it off can cause scarring.

When to see a doctor for lacerations?

Not all scratches can be treated alone. You should seek professional help immediately if:

the bleeding does not stop even after the wound is pressed for 10 minutes,

skin that is split or open (gaping) and may require stitches,

the wound is deep (you can see bones or muscles), as well

there is dirt in the wound that can’t get out.

If the wound is larger than 5 cm, it is usually necessary to suture the wound. Likewise, if the wound occurs on the face and is more than 1 cm, it is better to seek medical help. Try this treatment not more than four hours after the injury.

Although not as urgent as the symptoms above, you still need to see a doctor if:

the victim has not been immunized against tetanus for more than 10 years (5 years for dirty wounds),

the wound looks infected (for example, pus discharge),

pain, redness, or swelling appears after 48 hours, and

the wound did not heal in 10 days.

Prevents the appearance of scars

Sometimes, even after wounds heal, they leave scars on the skin. Fortunately, there are several ways to reduce the risk of developing it.

One of them, try using a scar removal gel that contains silicone. The silicone gel will keep your skin hydrated and help it breathe, so the scars can be softer. You can find this gel at the pharmacy.

When the wound has dried and healed, massage the wound gently. Massaging can be useful for breaking down collagen buildup in the tissue under the wound.

Don’t forget to protect the wound from exposure to direct sunlight. Sun exposure can cause discoloration between scars and genuine skin. Therefore, use sunscreen before you go out of the house.