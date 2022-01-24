Semaglutide: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Semaglutide, also known as Ozempic or Rybelsus, is a drug indicated to increase insulin levels, balancing blood sugar levels, which helps to control type 2 diabetes and prevent complications of the disease, such as heart attack or stroke.

In addition, semaglutide can also be recommended to help with weight loss. This is because this remedy promotes satiety, decreasing hunger throughout the day and facilitating weight loss.

Semaglutide is marketed in the form of an injectable tablet or pen, and can be purchased in pharmacies, with a prescription. However, in order to obtain the results with the use of this remedy, it is also important to maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly.

what is it for

By promoting increased levels of insulin, which is the hormone responsible for controlling blood glucose, semaglutide is indicated to help in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, avoiding possible complications of the disease, such as stroke, heart attack and kidney failure.

In addition, semaglutide may also be indicated to promote weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and cardiovascular disease.

How semaglutide helps you lose weight

Semaglutide is a drug with an effect similar to GLP-1, a type of hormone that is produced by the intestine after meals and that sends satiety signals to the brain, decreasing hunger and promoting weight loss.

However, this drug is generally indicated for the treatment of weight loss in people who have at least one of these conditions: type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, or cardiovascular disease.

In addition, to lose weight with the use of the drug, it is essential to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy and balanced diet, prioritizing the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, legumes and healthy fats. Learn how to eat a balanced diet to lose weight.

How to take

Semaglutide can be used in the form of tablets or an injectable pen, as follows:

Pills: semaglutide tablets, known as Rybelsus, can be used alone or in combination with other diabetes medicines.

The tablets should be swallowed whole, with 1 glass of water and 30 minutes before other medicines and the first meal of the day. The recommended starting dose is 1 tablet of 3 mg per day for 30 days. After the first month, the dose of the drug should be increased to 1 tablet of 7 mg per day. If necessary, after 30 days, the doctor may indicate the ingestion of 1 tablet of 14 mg of the medicine per day.

Injectable pen: semaglutide in the form of an injectable pen, known as Ozempic, is given as a subcutaneous injection, ie given under the skin of the belly, thigh or upper arm. Injections should only be given once a week, which should be on the same day of the week and at any time of day.

The recommended starting dose of Ozempic is 0.25mg once a week. After four weeks, the dose is usually increased to 0.5 mg once a week. If blood glucose is not well controlled, the doctor may increase the dose of the drug to 1 mg once a week.

Possible side effects

The most common side effects of semaglutide use are nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, gas, loss of appetite, hypoglycemia, and vision changes.

In addition, semaglutide can also cause less common effects such as inflammation of the pancreas, gallstones and changes in the taste of food. In the case of injections, other reactions that can occur are pain, itching, irritation, injury and bruises near the injection site.

who can’t use

Semaglutide is not suitable for people who are allergic to some of the components of this medicine and for people with diabetes. This medication should also not be used by children and adolescents under the age of 18, and by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

People with kidney, pancreas, stomach problems and who are using other medications should report these conditions to their doctor before starting semaglutide.