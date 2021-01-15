Simple and tasty zucchini dumpling

Delicious and healthy, this recipe is ready in minutes

Zucchini, in addition to offering many health benefits, is very versatile, which makes it possible to prepare it in different ways. It is rich in vitamins, especially those of the B complex, and also offers excellent amounts of phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium.

Check out this practical recipe for zucchini fritters taught by nutritionist Francine Hatem:

How to prepare zucchini dumplings

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 grated zucchinis

¾ cup of breadcrumbs tea

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 clove of minced garlic

½ coffee spoon of salt

Paprika to taste

Black pepper to taste

Breadcrumbs to bread.

Preparation mode

To start, drain the water from the grated zucchinis with the help of a clean dish towel so that the recipe does not get wet. Then, in a large bowl, add the dry grated zucchini and all other ingredients (except bread crumbs). Mix well until all ingredients are incorporated. Then, make balls with your hands and pass them in breadcrumbs until the dough runs out. Arrange the balls in a pan and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 30 minutes. Half the time, turn the balls to brown on both sides.

