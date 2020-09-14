Spirit Exiting the Body During Sleep (Astral Projection): Occult Phenomenon Or Real Medical Condition?

Familiar with the scene in the horror film Insidious, where the spirit of the child comes out of his body while sleeping and is trapped in the afterlife before being saved by his father? The phenomenon of the spirit leaving the body is called astral projection. This phenomenon is believed to be a supernatural experience which logic cannot explain. In fact, this “occult” phenomenon can be explained simply in the medical world. Check out the explanation below, without the need to fear goosebumps.

Astral projection is almost the same as hallucination

It is quite difficult to explain why astral projection occurs. Because until now there have not been many studies examining this incident. However, medical experts claim that this could be due to a communication disorder in the brain.

The brain is the regulator of all activities carried out by the body, including when someone dreams or hallucinations. Astral projection is considered to be a form of hallucination made by the brain when under certain conditions, such as fatigue. Research conducted in 2014 also mentioned things that were not much different. According to the researchers, astral projection is caused by a communication breakdown that occurs in the brain, and nothing more.

So, in your brain there is a section called temporoparietal junction that is, the area where the temporal and parietal parts of the brain join together. This section serves to connect sensory information received by the body from outside with the collection of emotions and memories that the brain already has. In the person whose spirit is “out” from the body, part temporoparietal junction what they have is not working properly, thus rendering the information processed by the brain imperfect. For example, when they think the dreams they see are real.

There are two types of astral projection, which causes the spirit to leave the body during sleep

It is said that when your spirit comes out of your body, your life can fly to another place. You can even see your lying body. Usust has an investigation, astral projection doesn’t just happen. There are various reasons why the spirit leaves the body which are categorized into two forms, namely spontaneous and non-spontaneous. What is the difference?

1. Spontaneous astral projection

There are several factors that cause this ‘spirit out of body’ experience to occur spontaneously, namely:

Sleep . When a person feels tired, in his sleep he may feel astral projections. Usually, this experience occurs just before falling asleep or just before waking up.

. When a person feels tired, in his sleep he may feel astral projections. Usually, this experience occurs just before falling asleep or just before waking up. Feeling tired. Fatigue due to strenuous activity can make a person feel out of his body, so that those who have experienced it claim to have felt astral projection.

Meanwhile, another spontaneous astral projection is known when a person is under anesthetic drug effect.

2. Astral projection is not spontaneous

In this case, the spirit can only “come out” from the body if it was previously triggered by something else. For example:

Medicines that cause hallucinations . People who take drugs that contain hallucinogens such as ketamine, DMT, MDA, or LSD, claim to have experienced astral projection.

. People who take drugs that contain hallucinogens such as ketamine, DMT, MDA, or LSD, claim to have experienced astral projection. Losing gravity. Astral projections that occur to pilots or astronauts are reported as a result of their loss of consciousness when moving away from gravity. This is actually caused by the pressure of the surrounding air pressing on the head so that it interferes with brain function.

Most of the phenomena of the spirit coming out of the body occur when a person is in his subconscious mind, so until now the incident has been associated with hallucinations or imaginations that usually occur when a person is subconscious.