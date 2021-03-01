Sports Walk: technique, training program and benefits

To burn fat, sport walking must last from 30 to 50 minutes at a pace that must correspond to 60% -70% of your HRM (Maximum Heart Rate). Use a smartwatch, a smart band or a fitness tracker, with a heart rate monitor. Walk vigorously, pushing well with your feet as well as with your legs.

Also use your arms, swing them at your sides at a 90 ° elbow angle. Set yourself a goal well and do not abandon it. To help you, you can follow the attached table, where the speed is indicative, it depends on your possibilities.

You can distribute physical activity three times a week by choosing the days according to your needs. This training in the park will be very pleasant, as well as effective.

Sports Walk: training program

Week 1

Monday: Rest

Tuesday: 5 ‘natural walk + 35’ sport walk at 5 km / h

Wednesday: Rest Thursday: 5 ‘natural walk + 45’ sport walk at 5 km / h

Friday: Rest

Saturday: 5 ‘natural walk + 40’ sport walk between 5 and 7 km / h

Sunday: Rest

Week 2

Monday: Rest

Tuesday: 5 ‘natural walk + 45’ sport walk at 5 km / h

Wednesday: Rest

Thursday: 5 ‘natural walk + 35’ sport walk between 5 and 7 km / h

Friday: Rest

Saturday: 5 ‘natural walk + 35’ sport walk between 6 and 7 km / h

Sunday: Rest

Week 3

Monday: Rest

Tuesday: 5 ‘natural walk + 45’ sport walk at 6 km / h

Wednesday: Rest

Thursday: 5 ‘natural walk + 50’ sport walk at 6 km / h

Friday: Rest

Saturday: 5 ‘natural walk + 35’ sport walk at 7 km / h

Sunday: Rest

Week 4

Monday: Rest

Tuesday: 5 ‘natural walk + 50’ sport walk at 6 km / h

Wednesday: Rest

Thursday: 5 ‘natural walk + 45’ sport walk at 6 km / h

Friday: Rest

Saturday: 5 ‘natural walk + 50’ sport walk between 6 and 7 km / h

Sunday: Rest