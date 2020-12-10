Home Health Health Success Tips to Burn 100 Calories in 10 Minutes, Every Day
Success Tips to Burn 100 Calories in 10 Minutes, Every Day

By kenyan

Exercise is the key to success to have an ideal body shape that is also in shape. However, time constraints are still the reason many people skip sports. If you are too busy, as much as possible set aside at least 10 minutes every day to do this exercise – as a way to burn calories quickly.

The ideal length of time for exercise

For healthy adults aged 18-64 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends minimal moderate intensity aerobic exercise during 150 minutes per week (such as brisk walking and swimming) or high-intensity aerobic exercise, such as running, during 75 minutes per week. Reporting from Mayo ClinicIt is recommended that healthy adults do about 12 to 15 repetitions of strength training at least twice a week.

You can share this time regularly every day. Generally, the recommended length of time is 30 minutes every day or at least 3-5 days a week. The maximum limit is 90 minutes per day for people who are overweight (overweight). Remember, don’t be more than this because too long exercising is not good either.

How to burn calories with just 10 minutes of exercise

Regardless of the recommended length of time to exercise, it cannot be denied that a busy day can make you absent from regular exercise sessions. Well, if you are really busy, take just 10 minutes to practice how to burn calories with the following exercises:

Cardio workout in 10 minutes

  • 1 minute, do brisk walking or marching on the spot.
  • 1 minute, do an up and down arm motion
  • 1 minute, do jumping jacks
  • 30 seconds, do a long jump (jump forward to back)
  • 30 seconds, do a run in place
  • 30 seconds, do the long jump
  • 30 seconds, walk in place
  • 30 minutes, do burpees (a movement that consists of a push up then jumping back into a push up position)
  • 30 minutes, climb or climb stairs
  • 30 seconds, walk in place
  • 30 seconds, do burpees
  • 30 seconds, walk in place
  • 30 seconds, do a run in place
  • 1 minute, squat (hold squat motion)
  • 1 minute, take a leisurely stroll in place to cool off

Sprint training in 10 minutes

  • 1 minute, do brisk walking or marching on the spot
  • 1 minute, do a light run
  • 1 minute, the curve of the run in a place with the limits of the knees parallel to the height of the waist
  • 30 seconds, the speed level is still the same movement
  • 30 seconds, indentation running in place or walking in place
  • 30 seconds, increase speed more than before but still with the same motion
  • 30 seconds, run in place or walk in place
  • 30 seconds, increase speed more than before but still with the same motion
  • 30 seconds, run in place or walk in place
  • 1 minute, do the sprint as fast as possible
  • 1 minute, do a jog in place but slow down
  • 1 minute, take a leisurely walk

Jump rope practice in 10 minutes

  • 1 minute, do a spot walk or brisk walk
  • 1 minute, walk in place by moving your hands up and down
  • 30 seconds, jump rope
  • 30 seconds, walk in place or run in place
  • 30 seconds, jump rope
  • 30 seconds, walk in place or run in place
  • 30 seconds, jump rope
  • 30 seconds, walk in place or run in place
  • 30 seconds, jump rope
  • 30 seconds, walk in place or run in place
  • 30 seconds, jump rope
  • 30 seconds, walk in place or run in place
  • 30 seconds, jump rope
  • 30 seconds, walk in place or run in place
  • 1 minute, jump rope as fast as possible
  • 1 second, walk in place or run in place
  • 1 minute, take a leisurely walk

Done right, 10 minutes of doing one of the exercise options above can burn up to 100 calories. If you are aiming for weight loss or for a specific fitness goal, you may need to increase the intensity and timing of your exercise. Also make sure to warm up and cool down, and adjust to your ability in doing this exercise guide to avoid injury.

