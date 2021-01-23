Test detects depression and blood bipolar disorder

New medical test results indicate accuracy rate of 80% to 83%

Scientists have developed a test that detects depression and bipolar disorder through the levels of a protein called BDNF, present in the blood. The discovery was made in collaboration between the University of South Australia (UniSA), the University of Adelaide (Australia) and the Kunming Medical University (China). Their results were published in the journal “Journal of Psychiatric Research”.

There are three forms of the BDNF protein: mBDNF (neurotrophic factor derived from the mature brain), its precursor and the BDNF pro-domain. The mature form of the protein (mBDNF) aids in the growth of neurons and protection of the brain while the other two forms bind to different receptors, causing nerve degeneration and inflammation.