The Right Way To Wash Your Face So That The Skin Is Free Of Dirt

Washing your face generally looks simple. Wet your face first, pour face soap and rub it on the face, then rinse thoroughly. However, the correct way to wash your face is not necessarily the same for everyone.

How to wash your face properly according to skin type

Before starting to clean your face, the first thing you need to do is identify your skin type. Healthy skin is divided into oily, dry, combination, and normal skin. Besides that, there is another skin type which is called sensitive skin.

In addition to recognizing skin types, also understand the skin problems you have. This aims to prevent further problems due to certain ingredients in the face wash that may not be suitable for your skin.

After that, you can start washing your face by following the guidelines outlined as follows.

1. Oily skin

Wash your hands before touching your face. If your hands are dirty, bacteria or dust can stick to your skin, causing acne. Don’t forget to tie your hair when it’s long enough.

Clean the remaining makeup or dirt first using a milk cleanser and toner in the first stage. Apply lotion to facial skin evenly with massaging movements, then wipe off with a cotton ball soaked in toner.

Wash your face with a special facial soap for oily skin types. Clean thoroughly, especially on the T-zone which consists of forehead, nose and chin. Then, wash it off with water until you feel all the soap has been rinsed off.

You can also use a facial sponge or cotton ball to wipe the remaining cleanser from your face. Washing your face with cold water closes open pores and improves blood circulation.

Dry your face by patting it with a towel or rubbing it gently. Use a special towel for the face, not the same towel used for bathing. Do not also rub the skin on your face directly.

When the face is still half damp, use a toner to clean the remaining makeup, dust, and soap that is not visible. Toner also functions to moisturize the skin, shrink pores, remove oil, and soften the skin.

Don’t forget to use a moisturizer once the toner starts to dry. Choose a moisturizer for oily skin that is non-comedogenic, oil-free, and water or gel-based.

2. Dry and sensitive skin

Unlike oily skin, owners of dry and sensitive skin only need to wash their face once a day. This is because washing your face too often can strip away natural oils, making your skin dry and at risk of irritation.

Make sure you wash your hands before touching your face. Then, remove the remaining makeup and dirt on the face in the same way as cleaning oily skin. Use a cleanser and toner as the first stage of double cleansing.

Wash your face with a special soap for dry and sensitive skin. Soaps for this skin type usually contain oils, ceramides, glycerin, and chemical exfoliators which are gentler on the skin. The soap may also not have much lather.

Rub the soap all over your face in a circular motion. After that, rinse with lukewarm or cool water. It’s best not to use warm water, as the high water temperature can dry out your skin.

Once there is no soap residue, dry your face the same way you dry an oily face. Use a special face towel with a softer material by gently patting it, not rubbing it.

Dry and sensitive skin needs extra moisture. Therefore, immediately apply a moisturizer for dry and sensitive skin once you finish washing your face. Choose a moisturizer that contains mineral oil, glycerin, and ceramide.

One thing that should not be left behind is toner. Toners that are good for dry skin are alcohol-free and have glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or other moisturizing agents. Toners can moisturize the skin and help the absorption of the next product.

3. Normal and combination skin

People with normal skin don’t really need a special way to wash their face, as long as your skin isn’t experiencing certain problems. Just follow the steps as usual by using soap, toner, cleanser, and moisturizer products for normal skin.

Meanwhile, owners of combination skin can wash their face in the same way as oily skin. Focus on cleaning the oiliest part of the face which is usually found in the T-zone.

Choose a face wash that contains a moisturizer such as ceramide, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid. Although your skin tends to be oily, combination skin also has a drier area, especially around the cheeks and under the eyes.

Dry your face with a soft towel. After that, use an alcohol-free toner to balance the pH of the skin and keep it moisturized. Complete your skincare routine by using serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

Mistakes in washing your face that often occur

Wash your face many times, but don’t get the results you want? This could happen because you made a number of mistakes in cleaning your face. Here is a list of the most common mistakes.

1. Do not wash your hands

Not a few who still forget to wash their hands before cleaning their face. In fact, touching the face with dirty hands can move bacteria and dirt into the pores of the face. As a result, facial skin actually grows pimples.

2. Do not clean facial makeup first

Before washing your face, it is important to remove makeup on the face first. Use an alcohol-free cleanser or one that suits your facial skin type before washing your face with soap as usual.

3. Too much facial soap

It’s best not to use too much soap when washing your face, because the chemicals in it can irritate the skin. You only need finger tip-sized soap. If more than that, using soap can actually irritate and dry your skin.

4. As long as you choose face wash soap

Certain substances in face wash may be too harsh on your skin. It’s best to avoid facial cleansers containing harsh detergents such as sodium laureth sulfate (SLES), sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), menthol, or alcohol.

5. Rub the skin too hard

Rubbing facial skin too hard when washing your face does not guarantee that your skin will get cleaner. Conversely, this can actually cause irritation, damage to sensitive skin, to inflammation characterized by a red rash.

This impact can also occur due to the use of rough towels. Therefore, use a special face towel with a softer material. Pat your face dry, not rubbing it.

The number of facial cleansing products used is not a guarantee for clean and dirt-free skin. How to wash your face that is not according to your skin type can also cause new problems on your skin.

Always pay attention to the correct facial cleansing guidelines so that your facial skin gets the benefits. If you have problems with your skin, try stopping the product for a while to determine if it is your face wash.

