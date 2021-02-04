These 5 Natural Ingredients Can Help Get Rid Of Burn Scars

Do you know why after experiencing burns the scars will appear? Areas of skin damaged by burns will produce a protein called collagen. Collagen is produced to repair these damaged areas of skin. Now, when repairing itself, the skin will thicken and will change its color from its original color. This is what you see as a burn scar. Then how do you get rid of burn marks on the skin? Check out the reviews.

The severity of the burn

In order to know how to get rid of a burn, you need to first know how badly you have burnt. Not all burns can be treated on their own using natural ingredients, and not all burns can be removed. In some severe cases, the burn won’t heal.

Types of burns are divided into three, depending on the severity. For more details, consider the following information.

First level

The characteristics of first-degree or minor burns are that generally the damage only occurs on the upper skin surface, reddish skin color, and mild skin pain. Some people with burns of this level do not leave burns after proper treatment, or only leave a few minor scars. Usually first degree burns heal within 6 days without leaving scars.

Second level

Second-degree burns will cause damage to the top surface of the skin so that it goes deeper into the skin, namely the dermis of the skin. The skin will turn red, blisters appear, and the skin feels sore.

At this level, usually the burn marks will remain on the skin. However, the severity of the scar that remains also depends on the treatment of the scar from the start of its treatment. Healing second degree burns within 2-3 weeks may leave scars.

Third level

Third-degree burns are the most serious condition that must be treated by medical personnel, they cannot be treated at home. In this level of burns, there is damage to the skin from the surface to penetrating damage to the bones and tendons.

The skin color may also turn white or black due to the scorch. The part of the skin that is injured becomes numb (numb) due to the burn on the skin nerves. Third degree burns usually leave burn scars that are permanent.

Then how do you get rid of burn scars?

Eliminating burn scars starts from the initial stages of treatment

How effective you can get rid of burn scars really depends on the treatment of burns that you do from the start. Proper and fast handling will minimize the remaining burn scars. How:

The first time you get a burn (first or second degree), wash the burn with clean running water for about 10 minutes. Then immediately soak in cool water for 5-10 minutes.

Apply antibiotic ointment to the injured area. For second degree burns, you should consult a doctor after performing first aid at home.

Use a sterile non-stick gauze bandage to protect the burned skin from infection.

While treating, consume foods high in antioxidants and protein, and drink lots of water.

Remove burn scars with natural ingredients

In addition to using ointments or drugs that you buy at the pharmacy, you can combine natural ingredients to help get rid of burn scars. There are several natural ingredients around you that can help get rid of burns. However, make sure you have taken the first aid steps above before removing burn scars with the following three natural ingredients.

1. Coptidis rhizome

Source: USTMC

Coptidis rhizome (Coptidis rhizome) is a natural ingredient that has been used for centuries for various conditions, one of which is burns. These ingredients can help relieve burn pain as well as speed up repair of cells damaged by wounds.

2. Sesame oil

Source: Firstcry.com

Sesame oil can help moisturize the skin and absorb the residual heat from the burn so that it can heal faster. This natural ingredient can also prevent scars from forming.

3. Honey

Honey has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Several studies have shown that applying honey to wounds can help heal and clean the injured area, reduce pain, and reduce the appearance of scars. Some studies have even shown that honey can heal burns faster than traditional antibiotic creams and gauze.

4. Aloe vera

Reporting from Medical Daily, aloe vera has been used for medical treatment for thousands of years. Aloe vera is also known as a plant that can be used to speed up the healing process of burns from the gel in it. The gel or sap in aloe vera can also relieve pain, swelling, and help speed up the overall healing process caused by the burn.

5. Lavender oil

This oil, which has antibacterial properties, also has a healing effect on burns. Two to three drops of lavender oil on a burn not only relieves pain but also minimizes the scar tissue that forms. In some people, a burning effect appears when using this oil, but over time the effect will decrease along with the burn scars.

Do not drip this oil directly on burned skin. First mix 1-2 drops of this oil with other oils such as olive oil or baby oil.

Although lavender oil can aid in the healing process of burns, be careful about when to use it because it has a calming effect to make people fall asleep easily.