This is the difference between drugs taken before and after meals

Medicine and food have a special relationship. Not surprisingly, when you are given medicine by a doctor, the doctor will definitely advise you to take the drug before or after eating. This depends on the type of medicine you are taking. Actually, what makes the rules for taking medicine like that?

Medicines will interact with food

Medicines and food both enter your digestive system. When you eat, the organs and tissues in the body will perform their functions to process your food in the digestive tract. More blood flow to the organs that are working to break down food, bile is released by the liver, and cells in the stomach wall release stomach acid to break down food. The process of the body in digesting these foods can then support and also inhibit the action of the drug.

So, it is important that you follow the directions when you want to take medication. Medicines and food can react. To avoid drug and food reactions, you should:

Follow your doctor’s instructions on how to take medication that you should take

Check the instructions for use on the medicine package

Follow the rules of having to avoid certain foods or drinks (if any)

Take the medicine at the same time every day

Take medicine with a glass of water

Why is there a rule to take medicine after eating?

The rule of taking medicine with food or after eating means that you must take medicine within 30 minutes of eating. Some medications (for example, aspirin and metformin) must be taken after meals to reduce side effects. Other medicines must be taken after meals because they work better if they are digested with food.

Some of the reasons why many medicines should be taken after eating are:

Reduces side effects. Some drugs have side effects, such as nausea and vomiting. Hence, it is better to take this medicine after eating in order to reduce side effects. Examples of these drugs are bromocriptine, allopurinol, and madopar. There are also other medicines that must be taken after eating because they have side effects of stomach irritation, indigestion, and inflammation or stomach ulcers. These medications are aspirin, ibuprofen (or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)), and steroid drugs.

Supports drug action. For example, antacid drugs are used to prevent heartburn, reflux, and indigestion. This pain occurs because stomach acid is produced when food enters your stomach. Therefore, eating before taking medicine is an effective way.

Make sure the drug is absorbed by the body and not wasted. Eating after taking medicine can cause some drugs to leave the body quickly. Some of these drugs, such as mouthwash, liquid nystatin, and miconazole gel for mouth sores or ulcers.

Making sure the drug is absorbed in the bloodstream. Some drugs require the presence of food in the stomach and intestines for proper drug absorption. Some examples of these drugs are HIV drugs.

Helps the body digest food. Medicines for diabetes usually have to be taken after a meal in order to help the body reduce blood sugar levels after eating, and also to prevent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Why is there a rule to take medicine before eating?

Some medicines also have a rule to be taken before eating, when your stomach is still empty. Of course, this is not without purpose. Some medicines must be taken before eating for reasons, such as:

Food can inhibit the action of drugs. Some drugs may be inhibited if food is available because drugs have the same way food is digested by the body. Food can also cause some medicines to break down too quickly before they are absorbed into the bloodstream.

Food can increase drug absorption. Certain medications may be absorbed more when you have food in your body. This in turn increases the risk of drug side effects that you may experience.

Increase the effectiveness of the drug. Some medications may work better when your stomach is empty. Usually this drug is a drug that works directly on your stomach.