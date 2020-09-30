Tips for doing whitening treatment if you have sensitive teeth

Many think, do maintenance whitening can make teeth more sensitive. This is true, but there are ways to minimize sore or sensitive teeth after a tooth whitening treatment.

If you are considering this treatment, let’s first find out what causes sensitive teeth to occur during and after whitening as well as its maintenance.

Why teeth are more sensitive during treatment whitening ?

Teeth whitening treatment often known as whitening tooth. This dental procedure aims to increase the brightness level of the teeth or whiten the teeth using a solution whitening. Solution whitening Hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide are used to help lighten teeth in this procedure.

There are actually two ways whitening teeth, that is whitening which can be done by the patient himself at home (take home) or whitening performed in the clinic by a dentist (in office). The main difference between whitening home teeth with in the hospital is the whitening method and ingredients used.

In carrying out the procedure whitening In the clinic, the dentist will use a laser beam and a whitening agent with a peroxide (carbamide or hydrogen peroxide) content of about 15 to 43 percent.

Please note, how it works whitening or teeth whitening does not erode the enamel layer or the outer layer of the teeth but rather lightens the surface color of the teeth.

Teeth will be more sensitive during and after treatment whitening, because the procedure is performed by inserting peroxide gel into the pores of the teeth. material whitening will react with the chromogen.

Chromogen is a substance that causes a dark color on the teeth. This substance is usually the result of a transfer from food or drink that leaves stains or stains on the teeth.

Reaction material whitening with chromogen on the teeth that makes it sometimes feel sore or sensitive after treatment whitening.

So, the feeling of pain in the teeth during the process whitening teeth are natural, because in the teeth there are pores that are connected to the tooth nerve. To anticipate this, the doctor will apply fluoride after the procedure.

Another factor that causes sensitive teeth

However, there are also other factors that cause sensitive teeth. For example, there are restorations or fillings in the tooth that cause the tooth to become more sensitive when it is done whitening. It is possible that the patient also has a condition called gum recession in which the tooth is exposed due to gum recession.

Therefore, before the procedure, it is necessary to consult and carry out a clinical examination first by the dentist to check for possible side effects. The doctor will find out what caused it sensitive teeth that you feel. The dentist will also check for side effects that may occur.

Care tips whitening tooth

Maintenance procedures whitening will be done carefully by the dentist. However, this procedure can cause toothache side effects. Tooth sensitivity generally lasts for about three to seven days after treatment whitening.

The dentist will recommend using a special toothpaste for sensitive teeth containing potassium nitrate after you take the procedure whitening tooth. In addition, the dentist will also provide the following suggestions after the procedure whitening teeth done.

1. Use a special toothpaste

To deal with sensitive teeth after whiteningUsually, dentists will recommend using sensitive toothpaste when brushing their teeth. A clinical review on the American Dental Association website also says, the potassium nitrate content in sensitive toothpaste effective in reducing tooth sensitivity. Potassium nitrate works by blunting the sensory nerves in the teeth, so that the feeling of pain is reduced.

2. Tooth desensitization

If the pain in sensitive teeth starts to bother after the procedure whitening, apply dental desensitization to help relieve symptoms. The trick, apply toothpaste about the size of a pea seed on the tooth surface. Apply in massaging movements to teeth and gums for 30 seconds. That way, the toothache can be reduced a little faster.

3. Choose a soft bristle toothbrush

Don’t forget to brush your teeth twice a day to keep your teeth white, clean and healthy. Also make sure to use a soft bristle brush and brush your teeth gently. Selection of bristles is important in the care of sensitive teeth after the procedure whitening.

4. Avoid hot and cold food and drinks first

In order to care for sensitive teeth after the procedure whitening stay optimal, first avoid consuming foods and drinks that are too hot or cold. Do it this way with three steps above others.

So, if your sensitive teeth persist and don’t go away, consult your dentist immediately.

When is it okay to do the teeth whitening procedure again?

Teeth whitening procedures have side effects as it happened sensitive teeth. This is inconvenient and better not done frequently. If you want to repeat the procedure to maintain a bright aesthetic teeth, you can go back to doing it whitening in the next 12 to 18 months.

However, tooth color can change more quickly depending on your diet You. When You frequently consume food or drinks that can cause stains on the teeth (stain), of course, the whiteness of the teeth fades faster in less than 12 months.

Well, if you are interested in doing a teeth whitening procedure, don’t forget to first learn about the side effects and treatments for relieves sensitive teeth. One of them is the use of toothpaste specifically for sensitive teeth as a daily toothpaste. Hopefully this discussion can provide information for those of you who are considering a teeth whitening procedure.