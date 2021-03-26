Translatation: what it is, how to do it and important care

Translatation is a technique that consists of placing the baby on the breast to suckle the mother’s milk previously removed through a tube that is placed close to the nipple. This technique is widely used in cases of premature babies, who do not have enough strength to suck breast milk or who have had to stay in incubators in the hospital.

In addition, translatation can be done to stimulate the production of breast milk, which usually takes about 2 weeks.

Translatation and relactation are similar techniques, however, the difference is that translatation uses only breast milk and relactation uses artificial milk. Home translating with syringe Translating with kit

How to translate

Translatation can be done at home, manually with the aid of a bottle, for example, or through a translatation kit that is available in some pharmacies and baby products stores.

Manual translatation

Manual translocation should be performed following the pediatrician’s guidelines:

The woman must withdraw the milk manually, or with the aid of manual or electric devices, and store it in a bottle, syringe or cup. Then, one end of the nasogastric tube number 4 or 5 (according to the pediatrician’s orientation) should be placed in the container in which the milk was stored and the other end of the tube close to the nipple, being secured with masking tape. With that done, the baby can now be placed close to the breast to suckle through the tube.

Babies do not usually show resistance to translatation and after a few weeks, it is already possible to make him breastfeed, being indicated not to give a bottle to the baby during the process.

Translating with kit

The translocation kit can be found in pharmacies or baby products stores and consists of the manual withdrawal of milk, or with the help of manual or electrical devices, which must be stored in the container provided by the kit. If necessary, you should also attach the kit probe to the breast and place the baby to breastfeed through the probe.

Care with translocation

Whichever translocation method is chosen, the mother must take some precautions, such as:

Place the container with milk higher than the breast, for the milk to flow better;

Boil the translatation material 15 minutes before using it;

Wash the material with soap and water after use;

Change the probe every 2 to 3 weeks of use.

In addition, the mother can express the milk and keep it to give to the baby later, however, she must be attentive to the place and the time of conservation of the milk. Learn how to preserve breast milk correctly.