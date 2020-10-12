Types of Eczema Ointments and Tips for Their Use

Medicines for eczema, aka atopic dermatitis, are available in various forms, one of which is ointment. Eczema ointment is divided into over-the-counter drugs and doctor’s prescriptions. Given the many types of ointments available, there may be many eczema sufferers who are still confused about which type of ointment is best for them.

So, what types of ointments are effective against eczema and what are the good ways to use them so that the drug works optimally?

Various choices of ointments to treat eczema

The terms eczema, dry eczema, and atopic dermatitis refer to the same disease, namely inflammation of the skin characterized by itchy, dry, and reddish skin. Until now it is not known what exactly causes eczema.

Medicines including ointments basically cannot cure eczema. However, the use of drugs remains a vital part of how to treat eczema in the long term with the following goals.

Prevent symptoms from getting worse or easily recurring at a later date.

Relieve pain and itching.

Reducing emotional stress which can lead to relapse.

Prevent infection of the skin affected by eczema.

Stops skin thickening.

Each type of ointment for atopic dermatitis has a different content with its own way of working. The following dry eczema drugs in the form of ointments are most often used.

1. Corticosteroids

Corticosteroid ointment is one of the most commonly prescribed eczema medications by doctors. Also known as a steroid, this drug relieves inflammation of the skin caused by eczema so that symptoms reduce and the skin can recover.

The type and dose of steroid ointment will depend on the severity of your symptoms. If your condition does not improve, your doctor may prescribe a steroid ointment of a stronger type or a higher dose.

Corticosteroid ointments and creams are quite safe to use for children and adults as long as they follow the doctor’s instructions. Pregnant or nursing mothers are also allowed to use this drug, provided that only in low doses.

Even though this dry eczema medication is effective, steroid ointments are not intended for long-term treatment. Launch deep study Indian Dermatology Online Journal, excessive use of steroids has serious side effects on the skin.

The most common side effects of corticosteroid drugs are thinning of the texture and discoloration of areas of the skin that are frequently applied with the drug. In addition, fine hair can also grow more and more in that area.

2. NSAID anti-inflammatory ointments

NSAID anti-inflammatory ointments such as crisaborole applied twice daily can treat mild to moderate eczema. Crisaborole reduces inflammation that occurs by inhibiting an enzyme called PDE-4.

When the PDE-4 enzyme is blocked, the body reduces the production of cytokines. Cytokines are special proteins needed to trigger inflammation. If the cytokines in the blood are low, the less inflammation that produces eczema symptoms will be less.

This drug has been shown to be effective at reducing inflammation and helping the skin restore its original state. Clinical trials have also shown that crisaborole is well tolerated than corticosteroids and is therefore safer for long-term use.

Even so, you still need to discuss with your doctor if you want to use this drug in children under 2 years of age. The reason is, there is the possibility of side effects in the form of pain or stinging on the area of ​​the skin where the ointment is applied.

3. Calcineurin inhibitors

Other topical drugs that are reliable enough to treat dry eczema are ointments calcineurin inhibitor. This drug works by inhibiting the function of calcineurin, which is a type of protein that activates T cells in the immune system to trigger inflammation.

There are two types calcineurin inhibitor, namely tacrolimus and pimecrolimus. Tacrolimus is for children aged 2-15 years and adults with moderate to severe symptoms, while pimecrolimus is used for mild to moderate eczema.

This ointment can be applied to any part of the skin, including areas with thinner skin such as the face, eyelids, and genitals. You can use it as an alternative to steroids, with a milder side effect of burning.

4. Moisturizer

One of the typical symptoms of eczema is dry skin. Moisturizer is not really a drug that can cure dry eczema, but ointments containing moisturizers will protect the skin from further damage.

You can use a moisturizer at least 2-3 times a day to moisturize and protect your skin from the risk of cracking. It’s best to apply a moisturizer when your skin is still damp after bathing.

Choose a moisturizer for dry skin that has a high oil content, but does not contain alcohol, perfume, dyes, or other chemicals. Moisturizer containing emollients or ointments such as petroleum jelly you can use it too.

However, you should first discuss with your doctor to find the type of moisturizer that suits your skin condition. This is especially important if you are sensitive to certain chemicals that can trigger contact dermatitis.

Tips for using ointments for eczema

Here are tips for using ointments for dry eczema so that this drug works more optimally on the skin.

Always follow the instructions recommended by your doctor or those listed on the drug packaging label.

Do not over-apply steroid ointments. Only use on problem areas of skin.

Do not apply strong steroid ointments to thin skin such as the eyelids, skin folds, or children’s skin, unless recommended by a doctor.

Use medicine first, then moisturizer.

Use a moisturizer on your hands after every shower to keep your hands from drying out.

Apply some moisturizer to your palms and scrub them first. Then, just apply it to the skin in a downward direction.

In contrast to steroid ointments, you are advised to use a large amount of moisturizer to protect the skin.

Do not use moisturizer if the eczema wound is blistered or oozing discharge.

Ointment is one of the first medications doctors recommend to treat eczema. Its use is easy, but make sure you always follow the doctor’s instructions so that the medicine works well and the skin does not experience severe side effects.