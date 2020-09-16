Types of Food After Surgery That Can Help With Recovery

Eating the right foods after surgery can speed up the healing process. Food suggestions after surgery are also usually types of foods that help reduce the swelling, bruising, and inflammation that often occurs as a result of the surgery process. Therefore, controlling food intake after surgery is the right way to meet the energy needs needed by the body so that it can return to a normal routine.

Here are some foods that are good to eat after surgery:

1. Seafood, eggs and milk as a source of protein

Amino acids from protein are directly involved in the process of wound healing and tissue regeneration. The best protein comes from foods that are low in fat such as poultry, fish, seafood, eggs, low-fat milk, lean meats, soy products, legumes, lentils and other legumes.

2. Grains, beans and legumes as a source of carbohydrates

Foods that are good after surgery are foods that contain carbohydrates. This is because carbohydrates are the brain’s main energy source and are also able to prevent muscle damage. Carbohydrates that are high in fiber such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes are very beneficial because they are The Diet Channel, these types of foods can help prevent constipation as a common side effect of taking pain medications.

3. Olive oil, avocado as a source of fat

Healthy fats not only provide energy, but are also involved in strengthening the immune system after surgery. In addition, healthy fats can also help the absorption of vitamins in the body. Therefore, the food after surgery which is recommended is foods rich in healthy fats such as olive oil, avocado, nuts, and seeds.

4. Carrots, oranges, and berries as a source of vitamins

Vitamin A and vitamin C are very important to consume after surgery because of their properties that can heal wounds. Vitamin A comes from dark orange and green vegetables such as carrots, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, and broccoli. While foods rich in vitamin C are oranges, sweet peppers, berries, potatoes, tomatoes and melons.

Apart from consuming the two types of vitamins mentioned above, taking vitamins D, E, and K is also highly recommended because they play an important role in restoring postoperative conditions. Vitamin D is able to accelerate bone healing, vitamin E functions to protect the body from free radicals, while vitamin K plays a role in the blood clotting process.

5. Wheat bread, cereals as a source of minerals

Types of minerals such as zinc and iron are needed for wound healing and as energy intake after surgery. Post-surgery foods that are rich in iron and zinc, can be found in all types of meat and poultry, nuts, apricots, eggs, whole wheat bread, and cereals.

In addition to the types of food after surgery recommended above, drinking water is another thing that is no less important. American Cancer Society recommends consuming eight glasses of water daily after surgery.

This is because water helps the body’s elimination and metabolism processes which can get rid of toxins through urine or sweat. Therefore, hydration plays an important role during the healing process.