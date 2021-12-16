Urinary retention: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Urinary retention is a difficulty to urinate in which the bladder does not empty completely, leaving the person with an urge to urinate more times a day, abdominal pain and discomfort, being more frequent in men.

Urine retention can happen due to several situations, such as the presence of stones in the bladder and/or urethra, use of some medications, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages or alterations in the prostate, for example. Thus, it is important that the cause of urinary retention is identified so that the most appropriate treatment can be indicated, which may involve placing a tube (initially) or performing surgery to treat the cause and favor the elimination of urine.

Urinary retention symptoms

The symptoms of urinary retention are related to the fact that the bladder does not empty completely, which prevents the elimination of all the urine produced. Thus, the main signs and symptoms of urinary retention are:

Frequent urge to urinate;

Abdominal pain and discomfort;

Difficulty to urinate;

Intermittent stream of urine;

Urinary incontinence.

In the presence of these signs and symptoms, it is important that the urologist is consulted so that a detailed physical examination can be performed and some laboratory tests such as urinalysis and imaging, such as ultrasound, computed tomography, urodynamic tests and electromyogram. In this way, it is possible to identify the cause of urinary retention and initiate the most appropriate treatment, preventing the development of complications such as urinary tract infections, sepsis and renal failure, for example.

Main causes

Urinary retention is more frequently associated with obstructions in the urinary tract due to the presence of stones, however, other situations that can prevent complete emptying of the bladder are:

Constriction/stenosis of the urethra;

Inflammation of the urethra and prostate;

Use of medications such as antihistamines, muscle relaxants, antipsychotics or antidepressants;

Neurological changes such as stroke, spinal cord injuries and multiple sclerosis;

Urinary infection;

After urinary tract surgery;

Cancer of the uterus or prostate.

Furthermore, in men, urinary retention can happen due to phimosis or benign prostatic hyperplasia, while in women it can be a consequence of uterine prolapse or vulvovaginitis.

How is the treatment done

Treatment for urinary retention should be recommended by the urologist, and it is usually indicated, initially, to place a probe in the bladder to be able to eliminate urine and relieve symptoms at the time. Then, more specific treatment is indicated to address the cause of the retention.

To treat chronic urinary retention, a urologist can place a probe in the bladder, remove the agent causing the blockage, prescribe antibiotics in case of an infection, or drugs that promote relaxation of the smooth muscles of the prostate and urethra. If treatment is not effective in relieving symptoms, surgery may be necessary.