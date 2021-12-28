Vaccines for pregnant women: which ones to take and which ones to avoid

There are some vaccines that are recommended during pregnancy, as they protect the pregnant woman from infections that can put her life at risk, but also harm the baby’s development. In addition, the recommended vaccines also allow you to transmit antibodies to the baby, who is born with natural protection against these infections.

In addition, there are still some vaccines that can be indicated in special situations, especially when there is an outbreak of some disease in the region where the pregnant woman lives, and that must be indicated individually by the obstetrician.

However, not all vaccines are safe during pregnancy and, therefore, there are some that are contraindicated, such as the HPV or dengue vaccine, for example.

Vaccines recommended in pregnancy

The vaccines that are recommended for all pregnant women during pregnancy, and which are distributed free of charge, are:

Triple bacterial (dTpa)

The triple bacterial vaccine, known as dTpa or dTpa-VIP, protects against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, and should be administered in the following cases:

Pregnant woman previously vaccinated with 3 doses of the tetanus component : 1 dose from 20 weeks of gestation;

: 1 dose from 20 weeks of gestation; Pregnant with incomplete vaccination, with 1 dose of the tetanus component : 1 dose after 20 weeks of pregnancy. In these cases, a dose of dT vaccine must also be administered, with a minimum interval of 1 month between vaccines;

: 1 dose after 20 weeks of pregnancy. In these cases, a dose of dT vaccine must also be administered, with a minimum interval of 1 month between vaccines; Pregnant with incomplete vaccination, with 2 doses of the tetanus component : 1 dose from 20 weeks of gestation;

: 1 dose from 20 weeks of gestation; pregnant unvaccinated: 1 dose after the 20th week of pregnancy. In these cases, 2 doses of dT vaccine must be administered, with a minimum interval of 1 month between vaccines.

Women who have not been vaccinated during pregnancy should receive this vaccine soon after giving birth, as soon as possible.

Adult double (dT):

The dual adult vaccine, known as dT, protects against tetanus and diphtheria infection and is indicated for:

Pregnant with incomplete vaccination, with 1 dose of the tetanus component : 1 dose of the vaccine must be administered, at least 1 month apart from the dTpa vaccine;

: 1 dose of the vaccine must be administered, at least 1 month apart from the dTpa vaccine; Unvaccinated pregnant: 2 doses of vaccine should be administered, at least 1 month apart from the dTpa vaccine.

If the pregnant woman has not been vaccinated during pregnancy, she should be vaccinated as soon as possible in the postpartum period.

Influenza (flu)

Influenza vaccine is an annual vaccine that should be given in a single dose to people at increased risk for complications, such as during pregnancy. Thus, the pregnant woman must be vaccinated against the flu in the months when there is a greater risk of catching the flu.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B vaccine should be given to all pregnant women who have not been vaccinated against the infection before and who are at higher risk of getting the disease. Generally, the vaccine is given in 3 doses: at the beginning of pregnancy, 1 month after the 1st dose and 6 months after the 2nd dose.

Recommended vaccines in special situations

In addition to the vaccines that are recommended for all pregnant women, there are still some vaccines that are recommended only in special situations. That is, they can be indicated by the obstetrician when there is an outbreak of the disease in the region where the pregnant woman lives or when the woman has risk factors for one of the following infections:

Hepatitis A;

Pneumonia;

Meningitis;

Yellow fever.

Vaccines against these infections should always be recommended by the obstetrician who is doing prenatal care. In addition, only yellow fever vaccine is administered free of charge at vaccination posts.

Vaccines contraindicated in pregnancy

Some vaccines are not recommended during pregnancy because these vaccines are made with the infectious agent attenuated, that is, with its capacity for infection reduced, so that only the immune system reacts and produces antibodies against this virus. However, due to the risk of transmission to the baby, it is recommended that these vaccines are not administered to avoid complications.

The contraindicated vaccines are:

MMR, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella;

HPV vaccine;

Chickenpox/pox vaccine;

Dengue vaccine.

As these vaccines cannot be administered during pregnancy, the recommendation is that the woman always keep the vaccines updated.

Although these vaccines are not indicated during pregnancy, they can be administered after the baby is born and during breastfeeding, as there is no risk of transmission to the baby through milk, with the exception of the dengue vaccine.