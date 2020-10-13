Various Foods That Need To Be Consumed If You Are Lack of Sleep

Lack of sleep is an unfavorable condition for the body, because the brain lacks time to rest. As a result, we tend to feel tired when we don’t get enough sleep. In addition to a decrease in activity performance during the day, drowsiness usually results in excessive hunger due to an increase in the hormone ghrelin. However, fulfilling the desire to eat a lot when sleepy will not make our brains “fresh” again, sometimes it can even make drowsiness worse.

Some food choices are good to eat when you are lacking sleep

Food can increase or decrease energy, depending on the amount and frequency of consumption. Often times when we are sleepy, we eat more food but cannot meet our energy needs. Here are some examples of foods needed to meet your energy needs optimally when you lack sleep:

1. Fish with high oil content

In general, various types of marine fish have a high oil content, for example salmon, tuna and sardines. Unsaturated fats and protein sourced from these types of fish will make you feel full longer and more energetic, so as to minimize hunger better and prevent you from snacking. Unsaturated fats also help the brain work efficiency so you can still concentrate and maintain a stable mood even though you feel tired.

2. Nuts

The unsaturated fat content in nuts is good for maintaining excess hunger and can keep the increase in excess stress hormones. The choice of consumption of high-fat nuts such as cashews is better, compared to consuming foods that contain sugar and sweeteners that can trigger an increase in blood sugar levels.

3. Whole grain foods

Whole grain or whole-grain as in oatmeal and whole wheat bread, it helps to keep us from eating more food when we feel tired. These types of food not only contain lots of fiber, but also complex carbohydrates which can produce more energy, last longer in the body, and can prevent the increase in excess glucose levels in the body.

4. Eggs

One of the effects of drowsiness is pressure on the muscle cells, but this can be reduced by intake of fatty acids such as EPA and DHA which are found in egg whites. These fatty acid compounds can also maintain healthy blood vessels by preventing an increase in blood pressure.

5. Mango

One of the effects of drowsiness is the desire to eat sweet foods. Consumption of manga fruit can overcome this condition because mangoes contain lots of natural sugars which are better for regulating the body’s energy levels than added sugars in food.

6. Blueberries

One of the ingredients of blueberries are antioxidant compounds that can strengthen the body’s immunity. By eating blueberries, we can minimize the occurrence of infectious diseases due to decreased immunity when the body lacks time to rest. Blueberries are also nutritious for balancing blood sugar levels so that we don’t get hungry easily.

When you don’t get enough sleep, limit your caffeine intake

If you still feel sleepy, chances are you will drink coffee. However, did you know that caffeine that is too high will cause you insomnia? As a result, you sleep less at night and you may experience drowsiness the next day. One alternative to substituting coffee is the consumption of green tea because it contains caffeine which is released gradually. Green tea also has a relaxing effect which reduces stress hormone levels and helps you better concentrate.

This also applies to the caffeine that comes from energy drinks. In addition to high caffeine, energy drinks also have a high sugar content. This instant freshness effect won’t last long if you are completely exhausted. Therefore, taking a short break is more effective than consuming energy drinks.

Include food consumption with adequate drinking water

Dehydration can make fatigue worse when you are sleepy. By meeting adequate drinking water, this can help the body maintain energy reserves and increase your ability to concentrate. Water is also very much needed to be able to move actively even though you are tired.

