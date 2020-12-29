Vitamin A for the skin: benefits and how to use

Vitamin A is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, contributing to the improvement of acne, blemishes and sagging

Vitamin A is a very important micronutrient for maintaining the integrity of the skin, being responsible for cell renewal and the production of new collagen fibers.

It also has an antioxidant effect and, because of that, it helps to prevent the action of free radicals in cells, helping to prevent the appearance of skin diseases. Vitamin A is rich in benefits, especially when used correctly. Check it out below:

Benefits of vitamin A for the skin

Helps in cell renewal

Assists in the production of new collagen fibers

Improves sagging skin

Decreases fine lines of expression

Acts against photoaging

Contributes to the treatment of acne.

How to use vitamin A on the face

The use of vitamin A can be topical or orally, and the two options are recommended for different functions.

According to dermatologist Ana Livia Bagatini, the vitamin A capsule for oral use is generally indicated for the treatment of inflammatory acne. Already in the form of creams, to help control acne, improves spots and sagging.

“When the use is topical, it must be done at night and the face must be washed in the morning, not being able to be exposed to the sun with the use of retinoids”, he recommends.

It is also worth mentioning that vitamin A orally is a medication and can cause damage to the embryo or fetus during pregnancy, therefore it must be prescribed and indicated in a medical consultation.

To enhance the effects of vitamin A, it is recommended to associate the use with moisturizer. “I like to associate the moisturizer for both oral treatment and creams, because vitamin A acts to control the secretion of sebaceous glands, leading to dry skin”, emphasizes the dermatologist.

Thus, choosing a good moisturizer that meets the needs of your skin is paramount when making use of vitamin A in order to obtain good results.

Vitamin A for acne-prone skin

According to dermatologist Ana Livia Bagatini, isotretinoin is a retinoid derived from vitamin A and widely used for the treatment of acne, since it interferes with the activity of the sebaceous gland leading to a reduction in the size of the sebaceous gland by more than 90%.

Its anti-inflammatory property helps to reduce sebaceous secretion, this causes it to alter the follicular microenvironment, consequently decreasing the amount of bacteria and reducing its ability to cause inflammation.