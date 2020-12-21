Want to Build Muscle? Don’t Exercise Hard Every Day

Who said to build muscle you have to exercise to the death? A number of studies actually prove that you have to balance exercise time with rest if you want to have stronger muscles. So, if you’ve been training hard all this time but the results haven’t been visible, it could be because you didn’t take a day to rest day aka resting and not exercising.

Importance rest day so that the muscles are stronger

Humans need sleep so that the next day the mind and body will be fresher. Likewise with your muscles. To make your muscles stronger and build faster, make sure that your body is getting enough rest.

If you exercise every day and train muscles without rest, you are at risk of experiencing overtraining or overtraining. Symptoms include decreased performance during exercise, loss of coordination, headaches, indigestion, messy sleep patterns, weakened immune system, and increased blood pressure.

The chances of getting injured during training also increase if you already show some symptoms of overtraining. Therefore, you cannot even train effectively to build muscle.

In addition, excessive physical exercise can lead to damage to muscle fibers by being forced to work hard every day. This damage is usually characterized by muscle pain or aches. Meanwhile, by resting, your muscles have the opportunity to repair any damaged tissue and fiber. Thus, your muscles will build faster and become stronger than if you train hard every day without a break.

What is the ideal rest period?

A study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research in 2011 revealed that the ideal time to rest muscles after hard work is 48 hours or two days.

Previous research in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercises also showed similar results. Rest for one to two days is sufficient to restore muscle strength.

However, this rest period depends on how hard you exercise each day. The reason is, the more often and intensely you exercise, the more easily your muscles will adapt to pressure so that the rest time needed may not be as much as for beginners.

When to schedule rest day and not ngegym?

For a beginner who wants to build stronger muscles, it’s best to take a break every third day. For example Monday and Tuesday you exercise intensely. Rest on Wednesday. Continue to exercise again on Thursdays and Fridays, then rest on Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, if you’ve been exercising frequently, take a break at least once a week. But once every eight weeks, try to rest for a full week. During rest you should avoid strenuous physical activity, especially those that require muscle strength and endurance.

Make sure you also balance the exercises for the different body muscles. Avoid exercising the same muscle (eg arm muscles) over and over for a week without pausing. We recommend that you alternate with abdominal or leg muscle training. This will give your arm muscles a chance to rest and grow stronger.