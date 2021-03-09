Washing Your Hands with Soap or Sanitizing Gel: Which is Better?

Proper hand hygiene is essential, especially when in contact with various potentially infected surfaces. In the last year, and still today, it has become necessary to significantly increase the frequency with which to wash your hands or sanitize them with alcoholic solutions such as disinfectant gels, to reduce the chances of contracting the coronavirus through contact with infected surfaces. Is it better to wash your hands with soap and water or with disinfectant gels?

Hand hygiene can be done in two ways: by cleaning with soap and water or by passing an alcohol-based-sanitizing solution. Washing with soap and water is considered the main method of removing dirt from hands, but without being able to eliminate bacteria. However, even if they do not have an antibacterial action, the soaps are able to break down the microbial load on the surface layer of the skin, rubbing and rinsing thoroughly.

Dirt remains trapped in the surfactant molecules. The surfactant molecules present in the soap are amphiphilic: composed of a hydrophilic and a lipophilic part, with polar and apolar chemical properties, which make the soap effective.

Alcohol-based disinfectant gels present ethanol (ethyl alcohol), e 2-propanol capable of dissolving viral lipid membranes such as those of the coronavirus. In addition to them, they contain humectants such as glycerol, propylene glycol and sorbitol, which help to avoid dehydration and dryness of the skin after skin contact with solutions with a high alcohol content.

There are three types of alcohol-based hand sanitizers on the market:

liquid solutions

semisolid gels

wet wipes

However, disinfection is not always preferable to cleansing: even if hand disinfectant gels have a bactericidal action that soap cannot activate, they are not as efficient in removing grease or other dirt.

Rubbing the entire surface of the hands with a product containing alcohol and rubbing them together until dry is the most common disinfection procedure in social health settings. Compared to normal cleansing with the use of soap and water, the use of alcohol-based solutions and gels is essentially more practical (they can also be transported to work, traveling, on public transport, and do not require rinsing), but not they seem to have the same effect as simply washing hands with soap. Hand sanitizers can only be considered the best sanitizer when soap and water are not available. What would increase the protection from pathogens and bacteria is their application after cleansing with soap and water, rather than being used as disinfectants individually.

Cleansing and subsequent sanitization / disinfection of the hands are essential, both before and after wearing gloves as an additional individual protection device and a means of reducing the risk of contagion.

With frequent daily hand washing and the friction of sanitizing gels, contact dermatitis can occur. The skin is naturally protected by a lipid film called a film hydro-lipid, which is minimally removed when washing with soap and water. Likewise, alcoholic solutions can also cause the same process. In rare cases, it is also possible to develop real allergies to substances contained in soaps or disinfectant solutions.

The contact dermatitis with the cleaning solution they can be of two types:

Irritative contact dermatitis (DIC), due to the removal of skin lipids by soap and alcohol gel. The normal skin barrier is weakened by frequent washing or use of alcohol gel and the altered skin tends to become inflamed.

Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD) it affects only those who develop an allergy to an allergen, that is, or more of the substances contained in soaps or alcoholic solutions, recognized as an enemy by lymphocytes, which then trigger the inflammation process of the part that comes into contact with the allergens.