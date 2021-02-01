Water for Babies: When to Give and Is it Harmful?

When you lack fluids such as water, what can happen is that your body doesn’t function properly. However, the case is different from giving plain water to babies, especially if the child is still exclusively breastfed. So, when should you give water to babies? Then, is there a danger? Check out the explanation in this article.

When is it okay to give water to babies?

Mothers may think that giving plain water to babies can be a distraction other than exclusive breastfeeding.

For example, when the baby wakes up in the middle of the night but the milk supply is empty and the mother is reluctant to breastfeed directly, plain water can be the solution.

In these conditions, letting the baby drink water may be aimed at relieving thirst in the middle of the night.

In fact, as long as it is possible, babies are always advised to be exclusively breastfed from birth until they are 6 months old under any circumstances.

The purpose of exclusive breastfeeding is that there is no intake other than breast milk because it is a very good food and drink for the baby’s growth and development.

This is because the nutritional content of breast milk can fulfill the baby’s nutrition, including vitamins, fat, protein, and others.

Exclusive breastfeeding means eliminating other food and drinks, including providing water for your little one.

Therefore, it could be said that babies are allowed to drink water when they reach 6 months of age and has entered the phase of providing complementary foods.

Quoted from WHO, babies under 6 months of age do not need additional fluids because in the womb there is already 80% of the water the child needs.

Therefore, you don’t need to worry that your baby will feel thirsty or don’t drink enough because you only get breast milk.

In fact, at the age of less than 6 months, babies are not recommended to drink formula milk unless the mother has certain conditions.

What are the dangers of giving plain water to babies?

The question about whether babies can drink water may still be discussed.

Actually giving water is not forbidden, but it should be given at the specified age.

Here are some of the dangers of giving plain water to babies before 6 months of age, such as:

1. The intake of nutrients and nutrients is reduced

Quoted from Pregnancy, Birth, & Baby Too much fluid intake at the age of less than 6 months can make babies full faster so they are reluctant to breastfeed.

This is of course the risk of making the baby’s nutritional needs not fulfilled optimally.

Not only that, children can also experience weight loss if water is given continuously.

2. Experienced poisoning

In addition, giving large amounts of water to babies is also at risk of causing poisoning and being fatal.

Please note that at this age, the baby’s kidneys are not functioning properly.

When you drink too much water, the salt level in the body decreases so that electrolyte levels are not balanced.

Although this rarely happens, you should be careful when your baby has diarrhea, swollen parts of the face, and seizures.

3. Interfere with brain activity

The imbalance of body fluids due to plain water can also interfere with the baby’s brain and heart activity. The earliest symptoms that appear are usually drowsiness and weakness.

Then, another symptom that a baby may experience due to drinking water prematurely is a drop in body temperature leading to seizures.

Usually, there are several conditions that make the baby need additional fluids.

For example, when a baby has diarrhea or dehydration, he needs special electrolyte fluids. However, this also must be on the recommendation of a doctor,

The guide provides plain water for babies

It is mandatory for parents to know how to care for newborns.

Not only knowing how to deal with crying babies, you also need to know the amount of water that is allowed according to your little one’s age.

The following are guidelines for giving water to babies that parents need to know:

1. From birth to 3 months of age

Newborns should not be given water at all because they are only allowed to receive the recommended intake of breast milk or formula milk.

Not only that, at that age the size of the stomach is still relatively small. Giving water is claimed to disturb the electrolyte balance.

Then, giving water to your little one under 3 months of age can also affect brain and heart function.

2. Age 4-6 months

In fact, giving water to babies between 4 months and 6 months of age is not dangerous. However, this is also not necessary.

The reason is because again babies who are still consuming breast milk do not need other fluid intake.

However, under certain conditions, there are babies who have started eating solid foods or complementary foods since the age of 4 months.

This is usually because the mother’s milk production does not come out anymore or the baby’s weight growth is lacking, so it needs additional intake besides breast milk.

Likewise, when children consume formula milk, you should not increase the amount of water more than what is stated in the instructions for use.

3. Age 6-8 months

As previously explained, that a baby at the age of 6 months, apart from consuming breast milk, is allowed to get complementary foods.

Therefore, you can also give children to drink water between complementary foods.

The dose of water for babies 6 months is as much as a quarter to half a glass a day. You can start giving plain water after mealtime with the help of a spoon.

Then, at this age range the child will begin to learn to suck both from a glass and using a special drinking bottle.

4. Age 8-12 months

As you get older, there will be changes in diet that your baby will experience, including the provision of water.

At this age, children need 800 ml of fluid. However, don’t forget that you also need to adjust to breast milk or formula and solids.

Therefore, you need to consult further with your doctor to find out how much water your child needs.

You also need to ask about other drinks such as juice is allowed or not. Moreover, the body condition of each baby is different.

However, usually drinks such as juice, soda, tea, and coffee should not be given to babies under 12 months of age.