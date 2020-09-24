What Does It Mean If There Are Epithelial Cells In The Urine?

Urine is a waste product of all metabolic processes in the body. Substances that are no longer needed will be excreted through urine so that they do not accumulate and become toxic. If you have recently had a urine test, you may see ‘positive epithelial cells’.

So, what does this condition mean and is it dangerous to have epithelial cells in the urine?

Recognize epithelial cells and their relationship if they are in the urine

Epithelial cells are cells that originate from the surface of the body, such as the skin, blood vessels, urinary tract, and other organs. These cells act as a barrier between the inside and outside of the body, so that they can protect the inside of the body from viruses.

If the doctor finds a small number of epithelial cells in the urine through a microscope, this condition is fairly normal. Normal levels of epithelial cells in human urine are usually in the range of 0 – 4 cells per field of view.

If the number of epithelial cells exceeds this number, it means that the body is experiencing problems, especially in the parts of the urological system, such as the kidneys and bladder.

Doctors usually recommend that you have your epithelial cell count checked if a visual or chemical urine test shows abnormal results. You may also need this test if you have symptoms of kidney or urinary tract disease, such as:

frequent urination (anyang-anyangan),

urine pain,

stomach pain, and

back pain.

How to read epithelial cell test results in urine

In general, tests to check for epithelial cells in urine are analyzed microscopically and there will be three possible results, namely:

few epithelial cells,

epithelial cells are, and

many epithelial cells.

If the urine test results show the presence of 1-5 squamous epithelial cells per HPF (the unit of measurement for the number of epithelial cells), this is still in the normal category. The reason is, there is a possibility that the epithelial cells peel off from the body naturally.

Meanwhile, when the results show moderate and large numbers, there are several health problems that may be being experienced, including:

urinary tract infection (UTI),

kidney or liver disease,

certain types of cancer, and

yeast infection.

Apart from their number, the types of epithelial cells can also indicate certain conditions. For example, epithelial cells in urine that contain large amounts of hemoglobin or blood particles may indicate hematuria before visual examination.

Not only that, epithelial cells, which number more than 15 epithelial cells per HPF, kidney tubular type can also indicate decreased kidney function.

Risk factors for the appearance of epithelial cells in the urine

Not everyone who has a urine test will be asked to have an epithelial cell count. Epithelial cell tests in urine are usually only done on those who have certain conditions, including:

What to do if there are epithelial cells in the urine?

If you have a large number of epithelial cells in your urine, your doctor will provide treatment options based on the cause.

For example, epithelial cells in urine caused by urinary tract infection (UTI) will be treated with antibiotics or antivirals. In addition, you will also be advised to drink water so that the healing process is faster.

Meanwhile, the findings of epithelial cells caused by chronic kidney disease will certainly be treated with special care so as not to lead to kidney failure.

The sooner you consult your doctor regarding the results of the examination, the sooner the risk of complications will be lower. Therefore, always consult a doctor if you have any questions or symptoms.