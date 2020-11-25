What to Do After Tooth Extraction If You Have Sensitive Teeth?

After removing a tooth, many people find their teeth more sensitive. Some of the things that may arise after removing a tooth include pain, swelling around the extracted tooth, to aching sensation when eating.

If you have sensitive teeth, this will certainly make you even more uncomfortable. For this reason, know everything about tooth extraction and how to get rid of tooth discomfort after tooth extraction, especially for those with sensitive teeth.

The reason the tooth has to be pulled out

American Association of Dentists defines tooth extraction as the act of removing a tooth from the bone and gums. Your dentist may recommend that you perform a tooth extraction if any of the following are found:

The tooth is damaged by caries or trauma, and cannot be repaired through restoration

Tooth infections, and teeth do not respond to dental nerve treatment

Loose teeth due to damage to the tooth supporting tissue, namely gums and bones

Impacted teeth, which often occur in wisdom teeth

Hyperdontia or excess teeth

Persistence teeth

Tooth extraction can also be performed on people who have healthy teeth. However, this usually applies if you are undergoing braces / orthodontics. For example, in the case of crowded teeth, it is necessary to make room so that the other teeth can be neatly aligned in one good arch of the jaw.

Effects after tooth extraction

The first thing you may feel after pulling a tooth is discomfort around the tooth. No need to worry because this is normal and the dentist will prescribe medications to relieve or even eliminate the discomfort you feel. Usually, this discomfort occurs after the effects of anesthetics / anesthesia for tooth extraction wear off.

The discomfort can be caused by the socket where the bone is exposed, either completely or partially, and is diagnosed as a dry socket, which can cause persistent sharp pain and sometimes smell.

Not only that, neighboring teeth that were close to the extraction area were sometimes complained of being painful and sensitive. Pain in adjacent teeth is often felt at night or when there is pressure on the teeth when chewing, clenching and bruxism.

Discomfort in neighboring teeth so they feel more sensitive, causing pain caused by the following things:

Inflammation of the gum area where the tooth is extracted

There is a disturbance in the nerves around the extracted tooth

There is interference with other teeth

There are disorders of the gums and other dental supporting tissues

Trauma to the area around the extracted tooth

Eating stimulating foods, such as too hot or too cold

The cause of toothache after tooth extraction

Not only pain, there may also be pain around the extracted tooth. For example, in the extracted socket and on the neighboring teeth. The pain in neighboring teeth generally occurs due to excessive pressure on the neighboring teeth from the dental instruments used during extraction.

In addition, sometimes the wound on the gums due to extraction causes the roots of the adjacent teeth to open and causes sensitivity to the neighboring teeth.

However, you need to know that the pain in the neighbor’s teeth will gradually improve by itself. Meanwhile, the pain in the extraction socket will disappear within 1 week.

Generally, the soft tissue healing of the extraction area lasts 2 weeks, and will close completely after 4 weeks. For final healing such as bone tissue, it takes a longer time, about 6 months.

Post-tooth extraction care, especially for sensitive teeth owners

After tooth extraction, the dentist will usually prescribe antibiotics, pain and anti-swelling according to your case’s needs to help you feel comfortable during the healing process.

Here are the things you should do after tooth extraction:

Take medication according to the dentist’s prescription and instructions.

Bite on the tampon for 30 minutes – 1 hour. If it is still bleeding, you can repeat biting the tampon for the same duration.

Apply a cold compress to the cheek area of ​​the extraction site to help stop bleeding.

Don’t spit often.

Do not play the area with your fingers and tongue.

Don’t drink using a straw.

Avoid consuming hot food.

Avoid smoking.

You can also do the following ways to minimize sensitivity after tooth extraction:

Avoid consuming foods and drinks that are stimulating, such as too hot, cold, sour and crunchy

Avoid putting too much chewing pressure on neighboring teeth that feel uncomfortable

Brushing your teeth gently around the extraction site using a soft or extra soft toothbrush

Brushing your teeth with sensitive toothpaste containing Calcium Sodium Phosphosilicate to protect other tooth mineral layers so it can relieve toothache

Apply a thin layer of sensitive toothpaste on the surface of the neighboring teeth that feels sore

If you experience unbearable or persistent pain, it’s best to see a dentist for further tests. Here are some important signs that you should see a dentist:

Experiencing bleeding that doesn’t stop.

The pain was unbearable and did not subside after being helped by anti-pain and swelling drugs.

Dry socket symptoms arise (sharp pain and persistence for 3-4 days after tooth extraction) which is sometimes accompanied by a smell from the area where the extraction was taken. One sign is that the bone is exposed and there is no formation of blood clots in the area where it was removed.

Continuous pain after 2 weeks of tooth extraction.

If any of the above happens, immediately consult your dentist for further examination and treatment.

