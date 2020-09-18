What You Should Know Before Undergo an MRI Examination

Your doctor may ask you to do an MRI or magnetic resonance imaging to know for sure your health condition. But before doing so, you should first know what to prepare to do this examination.

What is an MRI exam?

Magnetic resonance imaging or MRI is a medical examination that uses magnetic technology and radio waves to see details of parts of your body. This tool can be likened to something like scanner, which can view and examine your internal organs. in fact, almost all parts of the body can be examined by performing an MRI examination, such as the:

Brain and spine

Bones and joints

Breast

Heart and blood vessels

Various organs in the body such as the liver, uterus, bladder, or prostate gland.

The results of this examination will help your medical team determine a diagnosis of the disease you are experiencing and the treatment plan that should be carried out next.

What should be prepared when undergoing an MRI examination?

In fact, there is nothing you need to prepare to do this inspection. When you come to the examination room, your doctor or medical team will ask you to take off your clothes and replace them with special clothes.

Because it uses magnetic technology, you must remove all items that contain iron and metal from your body. In some cases, the patient will be given a drug that is injected directly into a vein. this is useful for clarifying the picture of your body organs.

What happens when I undergo this examination?

After making preparations before doing an MRI examination, you will be asked to lie down on the part of the instrument that has been prepared. The MRI device is shaped like a capsule, so during the examination you will enter the capsule.

When this examination is taking place you should also not move so that the instrument can ‘read’ the part of the body being examined. This examination lasts for approximately 15-90 minutes. But if during the examination you feel a complaint, then don’t hesitate to convey it to the medical team.

Is this examination safe for me who is pregnant?

MRI examination is different from X-rays which use x-rays which can be dangerous for the health of the fetus and child. This examination is safe enough for pregnant women and children to do because it uses magnetic technology and does not cause any pain. Because you are only asked to lie down for a few minutes and let the tool read your organs.

Then, is everyone allowed to live it?

Indeed, this examination is quite safe to do, does not cause any pain or side effects. But that doesn’t mean everyone can do it.

For those of you who have a pen implanted in your bone or any other type of metal implanted device, such as a pacemaker, then you cannot do this examination. The presence of a metal device on the body will interfere with how the device works and the results of the MRI examination will not be optimal.