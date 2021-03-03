When are anger and irritation signs of depression?

In addition to the deep feeling of sadness, depression can arouse other emotions intensely

Depression is a disease that arouses different symptoms and emotions, such as anger and irritation. But how to know how to differentiate when anger and irritability are within the normal range of showing emotions and when they are signs of a depressive state? Understand below:

Symptoms of depression

Depression has as its main symptom deep sadness. But not only that. Other signs that the disease awakens are:

Apathy

Lack of motivation

Fears that didn’t exist before

Difficulty concentrating

Loss or increase in appetite

High degree of pessimism

Indecision

Insecurity

Insomnia

Unwillingness to do activities that were once pleasurable

Feeling of emptiness

Slower reasoning

Forgetfulness

Anxiety

Anger and irritability

Anguish

Will to die

Belly pains

Indigestion

Heartburn

Cold

Flatulence

Tension in the neck and shoulders

Headaches

Body pain

Chest pressure

Dropped immunity

Anger and irritation: when are symptoms of depression?

Although sadness is one of the main signs, experiencing anger and irritation in a characteristic way can also be a symptom of depression. According to psychologist Fabiane Curvo de Faria, anger is an emotion, an internalization of what we feel.

According to her, it is normal to feel anger and irritation with everyday situations. They are expressions of frustrations. However, there is a difference between the irritability and the feeling of anger in everyday life and the emotion aroused in depressive conditions.

“A raiva generated by depression is constant and lasts for a long period of time. It has constancy. Different from the day-to-day anger that we get irritated with and then it passes in minutes. Constant and chronic anger can be a symptom of this disease. It is a rage that does not pass and has characteristics of frustration and irritability “, says Fabiane.

People with depression who move through anger want to report something that bothers them and causes harm. “People who are depressed do not make a good emotional management and therefore do not know how to ‘get rid’ of the emotions that are harmful to them (…). The person who presents this picture is constantly in a bad mood and shows a continuous wrath. He also has a tendency to respond to events with attacks of anger, insulting others or with a exaggerated feeling of frustration over unimportant things (a feeling disproportionate to the event) “, describes Fabiane.

How to deal with anger and irritation?

Psychotherapy is indicated for cases of depression and helps to deal with anger and excess irritability. “It is normal to feel anger when we are frustrated. We are not robots, but we must dispose of it in a healthy way. This is a skill that we learn in life through the countless orientations and learnings that we receive throughout it – or in therapy”, says Fabiana.

It is also worth restricting, in times of crisis or during treatment, triggers for these emotions, such as social networks, in addition to seeking to create a support network. “Our family members and our support network must always be aware that the disease causes symptoms that speak for it. However, it is very important to be careful that” real “errors are not confused with the disease.”