Why Cold Weather Makes Rheumatism Recurrent and How to Overcome It?

Have you ever heard of the term ‘cold to the bone’? This condition is very likely to occur in people who suffer from rheumatism. If you experience rheumatism, maybe you will notice that rheumatism can recur when it rains. The pain that occurs during relapses can be even stronger if you take a shower at night with cold water.

Many arthritis sufferers complain of the same thing when weather changes occur. Then why can weather changes cause rheumatism to recur?

How can the weather make rheumatism relapse?

Indeed, not all rheumatism sufferers experience the same thing when weather changes occur, especially when the environmental temperature decreases. Therefore, it is still a matter of debate whether it is true that joint pain experienced by rheumatism sufferers will get worse if the environmental temperature becomes cooler.

Professor from the department of psychiatry and anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School, Robert Newlin Jamison, stated that rheumatism relapsed when cold weather occurs due to changes in air pressure.

Imagine if the tissue around the joint is shaped like a large balloon containing the joint. When it rains, the air pressure in the environment decreases and puts pressure on the body until the tissue around the joints gets bigger. This enlargement of tissue makes the joint load increase and then pain occurs.

Even so, Robert said that this theory has not been proven to explain why rheumatism can recur if the air temperature turns cold. Further research is still needed to find out the exact reason.

How to deal with rheumatism that recurs during cold weather?

If every cold air comes in making your joint pain worse, then you can do several things to relieve it, such as:

Exercising. Don’t make your illness an excuse for not exercising regularly every day, instead, exercise can relieve pain symptoms that arise when rheumatism strikes. You can do simple exercise, like swimming or easy warm-up movements. Avoid strenuous exercise that makes you tired.

Get enough rest and sleep. A study shows that lack of sleep can cause pain and mood rheumatism sufferers are getting worse. The more quality and enough time you sleep at night, the joint pain you feel may disappear.

Keep mood don’t get stressed. Emotional instability can make the pain worse. To avoid this, you can do activities that you like when you start getting bored with daily activities.

Maintain body warmth. If it rains and cold air hits, you can use a heater or blanket to keep yourself warm.

Take a pain reliever if the pain is unbearable. But beforehand, consult your doctor first regarding which drugs are safe to drink if rheumatism recurs.