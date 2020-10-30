Why You Shouldn’t Eat Spicy Foods on an Empty Stomach?

When your stomach is empty and you growl deeply as a result of skipping meals, you may feel like eating all the food in front of you. Even though you like spicy or sour foods, you should avoid eating these foods when your stomach is empty. Why? Here is the explanation.

Why can’t you eat spicy or sour food on an empty stomach?

You may skip meals or eat nothing during the day and leave your stomach empty. But that doesn’t mean your stomach isn’t working. Your stomach can even be said to continue working for a full day, whether food is coming in or not.

The stomach in your stomach will continuously produce stomach acid. Because the stomach is empty, the stomach acids that should be used to digest food actually make your stomach feel bad – due to the large amount of it.

Meanwhile, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, consuming spicy and sour foods will make your stomach acid symptoms worse. Some studies have even stated that spicy food is proven to cause a burning and painful stomach, even though it is not consumed on an empty stomach.

What should I do if I have a stomachache from eating spicy / sour food on an empty stomach?

If your stomach hurts, you can also take some medications, such as antacids, which can help normalize the stomach acid levels again.

However, if you also feel other symptoms and they don’t go away, then you should check with your doctor, so you know your health condition for sure and get the right medicine.

What to eat on an empty stomach?

Apart from having to avoid spicy and acidic foods, your empty stomach should be filled with foods that are easy to digest in small enough portions first. Foods that are easy to digest such as:

Fruits, bananas are fruit that can be relied on for this.

Warm drink

Foods that are high in fat should also be avoided when consumed on an empty stomach because they can trigger acid reflux symptoms such as spicy and sour foods.

Meanwhile, portions also need to be considered when filling your empty stomach. Portions that are too large will only make the stomach ‘shocked’ and eventually cause several symptoms, namely:

Nausea

Gag

Stomach cramps

Heartburn, a burning sensation in the gut

The stomach feels bloated

Once you feel better, you should eat large meals to replace the energy you lost while your stomach was empty. Of course, to prevent stomach acid from rising back up you have to eat these foods slowly and don’t lie down or sleep immediately after eating.