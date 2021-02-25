Women are better at "read minds" than men

According to British study women better understand what others are thinking

Researchers at the University of Bath, Cardiff and London developed a “mind reading questionnaire” to assess how well people understand what others are thinking.

According to the results of the study, published in the journal Psychological Assessment, women are much better than men when it comes to putting themselves in the other’s shoes and understanding their thoughts.

As much as the term “reading minds” seems extraordinary and impossible, for science it is nothing more than capturing subtle behavioral clues that may indicate that someone is thinking something he is not saying.

The researchers say that everyone has different mind-reading skills, some are just better than others. The test measures this ability using a four-part questionnaire, with the result ranging from four to 16 (four indicating little skill and 16 a lot).

After applying the test to both men and women, the conclusion was: women scored better than men, proving that they are better at reading minds.

The method

The method used by the researchers makes use of only four questions to assess individuals. Are they:

I find it easy to put myself in someone else’s shoes

Sometimes I find it difficult to see things from other people’s point of view

Sometimes I try to understand my friends better, wondering how things look from their perspective

I can usually understand someone else’s point of view, even if it’s different from mine

For each of the questions, the individual has to check the option that most measures his relationship with the situations: totally disagree, partially disagree, partially agree and totally agree.

“All of us, no doubt, have had experiences in which we feel that we do not connect with other people with whom we are talking, and we realize that they did not understand us or that the things we said were misinterpreted. Much of how we communicate depends on our understanding of what others are thinking, but this is a surprisingly complex process that not everyone can do, “explains Dr. Punit Shah, a leading expert in social cognitive processing at the University of Bath’s Department of Psychology.

According to him, “to understand this psychological process, we needed to separate mind reading from empathy. Mind reading refers to understanding what other people are thinking, while empathy is all about understanding what others are feeling. The difference may seem subtle, but it is extremely important and involves very different brain networks.When we carefully focus on measuring mind reading, not to be confused with empathy, we are confident that we have just measured mind reading. And in doing so, we consistently found that women reported greater mind-reading skills than men.“

Lead researcher Rachel Clutterbuck emphasized the clinical importance of questionnaires: “This new test, which takes less than a minute to complete, has an important utility in clinical settings. It is not always obvious if someone is having trouble understanding and responding to others – and many people have learned techniques that can reduce the appearance of social difficulties, even if they remain. “

She goes on to say: “This work has great potential to better understand the experience of people with reading difficulties in minds, such as people with autism, while producing an accurate quantitative score that can be used by doctors to identify individuals who can benefit from interventions. “

Shah added: “This survey aims to understand more about our mind reading skills and provide solutions for those who may have difficulties, especially the autistic community. We have created a free questionnaire that we hope can help to identify people who are experiencing difficulties. relevant to social situations. “