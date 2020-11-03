Worried about Acne on the Scalp? Here’s how to fix it

Although it is more common on the face, pimples can also appear on the scalp. Of course having a pimpled scalp is very annoying because it makes it difficult for some people to comb their hair and feels pain.

So, what causes scalp acne and how to treat it?

Causes of acne on the scalp

In fact, the causes of acne are generally the same as the things that trigger acne on the head, namely clogged hair follicles. These pimples that generally occur along your general lines can sometimes cause pain and itching.

In addition, some people may find that their scalp has various types of acne, from blackheads, pimple papules, to acne nodules.

This scalp problem is more prone to occur in people who have oily skin. The reason is, this blockage can be caused by an overactive sebaceous gland.

When the sebaceous glands are overactive, oil (sebum) production increases. As a result, excess oil that cannot be removed from clogged pores builds up along with dead skin cells and bacteria.

When this happens, the hair follicle becomes swollen. A swollen scalp is more susceptible to bacterial infection. If left untreated, these bacteria can cause acne.

Some of the bacteria that cause acne on the scalp include:

Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes),

Staphylococcus epidermidis,

Malassezia Mushroom,

Staphylococcus aureus, and

Demodex folliculorum.

Do hair care products trigger acne on the head?

Apart from bacteria, you also need to be careful with the hair care products you use, such as shampoo, conditioner, and vitamins. Hair care products are said to trigger whiteheads and other types of acne on the head area.

In most cases, this lump will feel smooth and can be felt, but not visible. Even so, some people find the acne in this area feels solid and can be seen.

This condition, known as acne cosmetica, occurs because of the oil content in hair care products. The oil gets into the skin and clogs the pores which can lead to acne breakouts.

The factors that trigger scalp acne

There are many things that clog pores and cause acne on the head to appear, including:

hormone imbalance,

consumption of acne-triggering foods,

stress, as well

heredity.

In addition to the four factors above, various bad habits also affect the appearance of a scalp with acne, such as:

not keeping hair clean,

the rest of the hair care products are not cleaned properly, as well

do not completely rinse the hair until it makes the remaining dirt and dead skin cells clog the pores.

How to get rid of acne on the scalp

Acne on the scalp is a mild form of acne that can be treated easily. Here are some things you can do in an effort to deal with acne on the skin that is planted with hair.

Stop using hair care products

Reporting from American Academy of Dermatology, stopping products that clog pores can quickly get rid of acne.

Generally, hair care products that contain a lot of oil, such as pomade, are the masterminds of this skin problem. Even so, some people find it difficult to choose which product causes acne to appear.

Most hair care products, such as shampoo, gel, and shaving cream contain oil. Also, stop using the product immediately if you don’t see a label that says:

does not clog pores,

oil free,

non-comedogenic (does not cause blackheads), and

non-acnegenic (does not cause acne).

Remove any residue from hair care products

After stopping the use of hair care products, another way to get rid of acne on the scalp is to clean the residue. The remnants of the product can stick anywhere.

Therefore, always make sure to wash items that touch your hair and head, including:

pillowcases and sheets,

hat,

headbands, as well

comb.

Use acne medication

If the pimples on the scalp have already appeared in large numbers, you can choose acne medications and cleansing products with the ingredients below.

Salicylic acid to remove dead skin cells so they don’t clog pores.

Benzoyl peroxide to fight acne-causing bacteria (P.acnes).

Glycolic acid to help exfoliate the scalp and reduce excess oil.

Tea tree oil which helps remove bacteria on the scalp.

Jojoba oil to help reduce acne inflammation.

Consult a doctor

You can find some of the ingredients above in special acne medications that can be purchased freely. If it doesn’t get better, contact a dermatologist immediately, especially when the acne doesn’t go away and is accompanied by loss and inflammation.

After the diagnosis is made, the doctor may give drugs in the form of antibiotic ointment, creams or steroid injections, to antihistamines. Apart from that, they will also offer a medicinal shampoo for daily use.

How to prevent acne on the scalp

Treatment of acne on the scalp usually takes about 4-8 weeks. After the acne disappears, you also still need to treat the area to avoid recurrence.

Here are some tips that might help you reduce the risk of pimples appearing in that area.

Keep shampooing regularly so that dirt and oil don’t clog your pores.

Gently massage the scalp while shampooing.

Avoid rubbing the scalp with nails so as not to irritate the skin.

Use a loose hat so your scalp can “breathe”.

Wash your hair immediately after sweating so that dirt doesn’t stick easily.

Limit your hair care products.

These various methods are not 100% able to prevent acne. However, these methods can help reduce the chances of developing acne on the scalp in the future.