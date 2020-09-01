Between Chicken Breast and Thighs, Which is More Nutritious?

Every time you go to a restaurant or place to eat and order a chicken dish, you will definitely be asked, “Chicken breast or chicken thigh?” There are some people who do not care what part they get, but there are also those who choose certain parts. Of the two, which one is healthier?

Comparison of nutritional value between chicken thighs and breasts

Chicken thighs are cheaper and easier to work with than breasts. On the other hand, chicken breast is more economical because you can get more meat and less skin. How in terms of health? Let’s peel them one by one.

1. Protein

Both chicken breast and thighs are good sources of animal protein. One piece of roasted chicken thigh weighing about 85 grams contains 21 grams of protein. Meanwhile, chicken breast contains a higher amount of protein, which is about 25 grams. That is, Chicken breasts contain more protein than chicken thighs.

The recommended daily intake of protein is around 46 grams for women and 56 grams for men. This protein is important for boosting immunity, cell growth, and muscle mass formation.

2. Fat

The difference in the nutritional content of chicken breasts and chicken thighs is more clearly seen in their fat content. Evidently, Chicken breasts are lower in fat than chicken thighs. Each 85 grams of grilled chicken breast contains 7 grams of total fat and 2 grams of saturated fat. This amount represents 10 percent and 9 percent of the recommended daily intake.

Meanwhile, the same portion of chicken thighs contains 13 grams of total fat and 3.5 grams of saturated fat. This amount is equivalent to 20 percent of the daily intake of total fat and 18 percent of recommended saturated fat. So to reduce the fat content, you can get rid of the skin on the chicken breasts and thighs before consumption.

3. Calories

The difference in the number of calories in chicken breast and chicken thighs also looks quite lame. Each 85 grams of raw chicken breast contains 170 calories, while chicken thighs contain 210 calories. This shows that Chicken thighs contain a higher number of calories than chicken breast.

4. Cholesterol

Cholesterol content in the breast and thighs is moderate. Each 85 grams of chicken breast contains 70 milligrams of cholesterol or 24 percent of the recommended daily intake. Meanwhile, the same portion of chicken thighs contains 80 milligrams of cholesterol, or 26 percent of the recommended daily intake.

Eating foods high in cholesterol and saturated fat can increase the risk of plaque buildup in blood vessels, which can lead to heart disease. So, the American Heart Association recommends limiting daily cholesterol intake to 200 milligrams for people with coronary heart disease.

5. Sodium

Chicken breasts and thighs contain similar amounts of sodium. At 85 grams of chicken thighs contains 70 milligrams of sodium, while chicken breasts contain 60 milligrams of sodium.

Sodium is an electrolyte mineral found naturally in foods. The recommended daily value for sodium is 2,300 milligrams for healthy adults and 1,500 milligrams for people with high blood pressure. Sodium is needed to maintain fluid balance and muscle work in the body. But be careful, if too much can cause water retention, thereby increasing blood pressure.

Healthy or not consumed chicken meat depends on how you process it

Of course this estimate is only seen from the raw meat alone. Cooking techniques and the addition of certain spices can change the nutritional value of a dish in a way, regardless of which part of the chicken you choose.

Both chicken breasts and thighs do not contain carbohydrates. But when you add the sauce barbeque, honey, or flour in chicken, the carbohydrate content will certainly increase. If you don’t want to consume excess carbohydrates, you should eat the meat without adding sauce or a layer of flour to the meat. You can also get rid of the chicken skin part so that the processed chicken will have less fat and calories.

Frying and “ungkep” are also known as cooking techniques that can boost the caloric value of food. That’s why, mbake, steam, or boil. is considered to be a healthier option for reducing the amount of calories and fat.

How to process and store chicken properly

Whichever part of the chicken you choose, be sure to clean it properly before cooking. Raw chicken meat should not be washed before cooking. Because, this can increase the risk of transferring bacteria from raw chicken meat.

Also make sure to wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before and after using raw chicken. After that, cook the chicken at a minimum temperature of 75 degrees Celsius to kill all the germs that are on the chicken meat.

If you want to store chicken meat, store it inside freezer. This method aims to reduce the risk of spreading bacteria in food. If you want to start processing, thaw the chicken first by placing it on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. Use separate utensils, containers, and cutting boards for each raw ingredient you cook.

