Hand hygiene: see what is myth or truth

By kenyan

Do you know how to wash your hands properly? Take the test and find out!

From an early age we are taught to wash our hands. How many times have you heard “go wash your hands before you eat” from your mom, dad or older relative? Thus, hand hygiene for many has fortunately become a habit. But for those who forget, May 5 is the date chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to remember about the importance of hand hygiene every day.

This hygiene practice is really beneficial and fundamental to keep us free from viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms that, when in contact with the mucous membranes, such as mouth, eyes and nose, can cause diseases, such as flu, colds and conjunctivitis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this simple act can decrease the risk of infections by up to 40%. But do you know how to keep your hands really clean? Take the test below and check it out!

1/5

Washing your hands with just water is enough

2/5

You need to wash your hands whenever possible

3/5

There is a step by step to wash your hands properly

4/5

Gel alcohol also cleans hands

5/5

I must use paper to dry my hands

