Want to Increase Endurance? Try consuming probiotic foods

By kenyan

The stronger the immune system, it means that your body will be more difficult to get sick. This is why it is important for you to always maintain your immune system so you don’t get sick easily. Especially at certain times, in the rainy season, for example, where many people are more susceptible to catching colds and flu. There are several ways you can do to increase endurance, one of which is by eating foods that contain probiotics. How do probiotics increase endurance?

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are usually found in certain foods that have undergone a fermentation process. Certain bacteria are deliberately added to food, so that new food will be formed with different nutritional content.

Probiotics are good bacteria that can help increase the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Some of the most common types of probiotics are lactic acid bacteria, such as lactobacillus and bifidobacteria. You can find this probiotic in yogurt, tempeh, kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir, and many more.

There are many benefits that the good bacteria in the intestines can provide

In your intestines, live a lot of bacteria, nearly 100 trillion bacteria. These bacteria help the body improve digestive health. Also, it helps in breaking down food so that food will be more easily absorbed by the body. Without these bacteria in your intestines, your digestive tract can’t work.

Not only break down food, probiotics also help kill bacteria, viruses, germs, and fungi that are present in the food you eat. In this way, the bacteria in the gut can protect your body from all kinds of microorganisms that can harm your body.

The bacteria in the gut also become a means of sending signals from the gut directly to the brain. These bacteria directly inform the brain about what is happening in the body. For example, when you are nervous, you may feel stomach pain. Well, it is bacteria that play a role in establishing communication between the brain and intestines, causing this to happen.

How do probiotics increase endurance?

Many studies have proven that bacteria found in yogurt or other fermented foods can strengthen the body’s resistance (immunity) and prevent infection, not only in the intestines but throughout the body.

One of them is a study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport. The study found that athletes who took probiotics had 40% fewer colds and gastrointestinal infections than those who did not take probiotics.

Probiotics increase your body’s resistance by balancing the amount of bacteria in the gut. The more good bacteria there are in your intestines, the easier it is for the body to fight disease. The good bacteria can protect the lining of your intestines, thereby increasing your intestines’ ability to absorb good nutrients, which in turn helps strengthen your immune system.

Some studies also say that probiotics increase overall endurance by balancing the B and T lymphocytes in the body. Where, B and T lymphocytes will work together to fight bacteria that can harm the body.

It should be noted that each type of immune cell can be affected by bacteria in many ways. Where, these immune cells are present in greater numbers in the intestine than in other parts of the body. The good bacteria in the intestine can stimulate the body’s immune system to work when it detects microorganisms that can harm the body.

