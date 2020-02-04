A vaccine stimulates the body’s immune systems and protects against infection or disease. In 1984, scientist discovered the Human Immunodeficiency virus.

The process

Animal experiments; are the first step after the laboratory research and other products development. Healthy humans volunteer for the next phase. Phase 1 and phase two are small numbers of fifty to two hundred volunteers. In these two phases; the trials provide data on the safety and the ability of the candidate to induce an immune response.

The first two phases determine whether the testing will proceed to the third phase. Phase three trials; help obtain the efficiency of inducing the vaccine against HIV and AIDS infection. Thousands volunteer in areas with high HIV infection.

Obstacles

The immune system doesn’t respond to the virus.

Scientist; creates Vaccines from a recovered person, and no one has recovered after contracting the virus.

Vaccines protect against disease, not a virus infection.

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus mutates quickly.

Trial

The South African trial cost $104 million. Glenda Gray, president of the South Africa medical research; said that there was no efficiency evidence. Glenda Gray added that; the years hard work had led to yet another fail.

This study began in 2016, which enrolled in 5407 sexually active and HIV infected men and women. The trial was supposed to end in January 2022, however, after evaluating the safety and efficacy data, decided that it was no use continuing.

The United States National Institutes of health that sponsored the study; said that there were no safety concerns encountered, but the vaccine did not protect the people from the infection.

Susan Buchbinder, an epidemiologist; congratulated her colleagues a complex scientific trial. She went on and added that; science is about getting a definite answer even though it was not the answer they wanted, they still got one.

Thailand deemed the experiment 31% effective. It was the only vaccine with the slightest bit of protection against the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). It may not have been a good enough vaccine for the world, but it gave the scientist a starting point.

The trial in Thailand; focused on a population with low to a minimum risk of the infection, whereas, the South African HIV trial focused on the community with a higher risk.

The scientist; long-sought goal is to create a vaccine that can broadly induce neutralizing antibodies.

However, one more fail doesn’t mean the end. Moreover; two more studies are underway, more prominent than the South African trials.