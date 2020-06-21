Kala Azar disease outbreak: 4 dead 13 hospitalized

At least four people have died and 13 others admitted following the outbreak of the Kala-azar disease in Kitui county.

According to Nursing Officer at the Garissa Referal Hospital Abdullahi Abdi, the four died within the last two weeks, and more patients are being admitted.

“We used to admit at most 3 patients in a month, but this is the highest number of patients we’ve gotten from Kitui,” Abdi said.

Of the 13 admitted cases, 11 are children below the age of 10.

Peter Muthegi, a resident of Kitui county, said he was forced to rush his 5-year-old daughter to the Garissa Referal Hospital in the neighboring county Garissa after learning that no hospital in Kitui was equipped to handle the illness.

“I have been to three hospitals. Tseikuru Hospital refered me to Isiolo Hospital where we were chased at night over claims that there was a Covid-19 outbbreak in Kitui. I went to Mwingi sub-county hospital but I was told they don’t treat Kal Azar so i was referred to Garissa Referal Hospital,” he said.

He added that some other children in his home county have the same condition, but their parents cannot afford to take them for treatment due to abject poverty.

“Back at home, there are several children with the same problem but their parents cannot afford to bring them here (Garissa Referal Hospital) for treatment. I am appealing to the government to urgently send medics there to save lives,” Muthegi added.

The second-largest parasitic killer in the world, after Malaria is responsible for up to 20,000 deaths globally every year.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever, anemia, weight-loss, and swelling of the liver and spleen.

Caused by the Leishmania parasite, the disease is spread to humans through bites from infected sandflies.

The sandflies feed on human blood to develop eggs. If the parasite feeds on blood infected by the Leishmania parasite, the next person to get a bite contracts the disease.

The illness strikes the immune system and leaves the host dead if left untreated.