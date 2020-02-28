Home Health KDF Soldiers to man all Country's entry points to combat Coronavirus outbreak
Health

KDF Soldiers to man all Country’s entry points to combat Coronavirus outbreak

By Stephen Ginni

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua confirms that Kenya Defence Forces will take charge of all entry points to the country. He said on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Medical personnel in KDF will have bases on airports, maritime ports, and along the border points. The professionals aim at ensuring they contain outbreak of Coronavirus.

Kinyua also urged the ministry of transport to cancel all direct flights arriving from China.

Additionally, he asked the Ministry of Health to collaborate with WHO in building the capacity to handle cases of Coronavirus in the country.

All international travelers from the countries with the infection will undergo screening to allow early detection.

Mr. Kinya said, “The Ministry should ensure to initiate compulsory 21-days of quarantine for all travelers.”

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Ministry of Health made directions to 239 travelers in Chinese airplane at JKIA. The Chinese nationals were to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

However, anyone who will advocate for violence among foreigners will face legal actions. Also, he said the Chinese nationals underwent screening, and the test was negative; hence they got clearance.

On Friday 28, 2020, High Court temporarily suspended all flights coming from China.

Justice James Makau made the ruling following filing of a case by Law Society of Kenya.

Besides, Health, Transport, and Foreign Cabinet Secretaries were ordered to trace all 239 passengers who were on Chinese bound flight. KDF camps should be used to quarantine them for the agreed period.

