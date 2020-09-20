Home Disease CoronaVirus (COVID-19) KEMRI to start coronavirus vaccine trials 'in a few weeks'
DiseaseCoronaVirus (COVID-19)HealthNews

KEMRI to start coronavirus vaccine trials ‘in a few weeks’

By Edwin Ginni

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is expected to kick off Covid-19 vaccine trials in a few weeks, Nation has reported.

According to Nation, KEMRI’s Director General Prof Kombe Yeri said they are acquiring requisite ethical and regulatory approvals before starting trials on ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.

“We are conducting several preparations ahead of the trials. First, it was important for us to get all valid licences from relevant authorities. The Kemri team must also ensure that the vaccine is of required standards and is not harmful to humans,” Prof Yeri said.

According to Yeri, the trials team has already obtained approvals from the Kemri Scientific Ethics Review Committee, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation.

Prof Yeri said the team is awaiting additional approvals from relevant authorities before starting the trials.

Yeri said Kemri will inform all stakeholders once the process is complete, and also set up public participation channels to get views from the public as per the law.

8000 volunteers have already received the vaccine in phased trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa.

Assured safety

According to Kemri’s trials team leader prof George Warimwe, the vaccine’s production is in phase three and the team is confident of its safety profile and ability to steer required immune responses in the body.

“We are working on a vaccine that has gone through various stages and we are confident of its safety profile and ability to elicit good immune responses. We want to evaluate whether the vaccine performs just as well in this population as it has performed in other settings.”

ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine

The vaccine is made of extracts of Adenovirus, a virus which causes mild flu in chimpanzees. The Adenovirus has been modified to ensure it causes no harm to humans.

A similar approach was used to make a vaccine for the Ebola virus which saw successful control of the epidemic in western parts of Africa.

The latest comes as Kenyans are eagerly waiting for a report on alleged mismanagement of funds at Kemsa.

Related news

News

Universities urged to prepare for phased re-opening

Edwin Ginni -
The Ministry of Education has asked Universities to kick off repair plans as a measure of preparation for phased reopening. Amb Simom Nabukwesi, Principal Secretary...
Read more
News

US donates KDF vehicles worth Sh440 Million

Stanley Kasee -
The US government has donated a war chest worth Sh440 million through the US Africa Command(AFRICOM). An AFRICOM report indicated that on September 16, 2020,...
Read more
News

Government clears Sh5.7 prisons debt

Stanley Kasee -
The government of Kenya has begun the process of clearing debts owed by the Prison department worth Sh5,724,820,121. In a press statement by the Correctional...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,776FansLike
3,539FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

DCI boss Kinoti speaks after Kakamega County Senator Malala claimed his...

News Alfred Kiura -
Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti has responded after Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala claimed that his life was in danger. Speaking before the...
Read more

Emurua Dikirr MP attacks President Uhuru again after being released on...

News Alfred Kiura -
Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno has come back with another attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta days after being arrested and charged with...
Read more

Itumbi denies claims that Kapseret MP Sudi hid in powerful government...

News Alfred Kiura -
Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has come out to deny claims that Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi hid in a Karen home of a...
Read more

Former Agriculture CS Kiunjuri warns politicians against depending on DP Ruto...

News Alfred Kiura -
Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has warned politicians not to rely on Deputy President William Ruto to finance their political campaigns. Kiunjuri who said...
Read more

Murkomen exposes plot to evict Senator Malala

News Stanley Kasee -
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen revealed a plan to oust the Kakamega Senator Cleophus Malala from his Deputy Minority leader position in the Senate. The...
Read more

Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, calls for calm heads as politics gathers...

News Chuoyo Protus -
Makueni County Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, has come out to strongly condemn the harsh political landscape shaping up in the country. The governor said that the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke