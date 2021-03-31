Kenya confirms 1,412 new COVID cases as deaths drop

Kenya on Wednesday confirmed a further 1,412 new COVID-19 cases as deaths dropped to six.

Health CAS, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, confirmed the day’s cases, reporting that the new cases came from a sample size of 9,219. That puts the day’s positivity rate at 15.3 percent, in line with the persistent high positives Kenya has been confirming.

Deaths and recoveries

The new figure pushes Kenya’s confirmed cases to 134 058, while the six deaths mean that Kenyan has now reported 2,153 deaths from the virus.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, rose by 389 to 92,679. Of these, 230 came from the home-based care initiative, while the other 159 came from various hospitals.

On the number of frontline workers that they had vaccinated, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi confirmed that they had vaccinated 67,605 healthcare workers, 11,597 security officers, and a further 19,094 teachers.

With the Ministry confirming that they had vaccinated more than 130,000 people on Tuesday, that leaves over 32,000 people from the general population vaccinated.

Dr. Mwangangi also confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine remained available for free in all public health facilities.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine that is available in all public health facilities is there for free, there is no cost to that vaccine… the vaccine is available for free in the facilities and this includes private facilities as well” – Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi pic.twitter.com/18MEnM7zwq — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 31, 2021

Sputnik V vs AstraZeneca

The CAS also refuted the comparisons that people had started making between Sputnik V and AstraZeneca. The Sputnik V has been reported to cost over Ksh 5,000 a dose, with high-profile people so far the only ones getting it.

However, Dr. Mwangangi refuted any comparisons between the two vaccines.

“As it stands, no vaccine has been compared to another, so we cannot tell you that Sputnik is better than AstraZeneca or any other way round. The vaccines that we will allow into the country are safe and have met the minimum threshold for a vaccine to be effective, about 50-60 %.”

She confirmed that while Sputnik had not gotten approval for widespread use in Kenya, it had gotten an ‘Emergency Use’ license.

Dr. Mwangangi also called out health workers who were receiving bribes to help people skip queues, warning of license revocation if they got proof of the same.