Kenya confirms 283 new COVID cases as positivity rate drops

Kenya on Sunday confirmed a drop in daily COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate also declined to below 10 %.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 283 confirmed COVID-19 cases came from a sample size of 3,452. That put the country’s positivity rate at 8.2%. The new cases now push Kenya’s confirmed COVID cases to 179,075 while tested samples rose to 1,904,519.

COVID-19 UPDATE

283 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,452 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 8.2%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 179,075 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,904,519. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) June 20, 2021

Deaths and recoveries

Today, there were nine new deaths, with all the deaths being late reporting from Facility Record Audits on different dates between April, May and June. The latest figures pushed the country’s fatalities to 3,456.

Recoveries, meanwhile, dipped significantly, with only 73 people discharged from various hospitals countrywide and Home-based care facilities. Of these, 61 came from the Home-Based Care and Isolation Program, while the other 12 came from health facilities. As a result, total recoveries now stand at 122,704.

Cases by counties

Nairobi led today’s cases with 88, while Kisii, witnessing a surge in recent weeks, came in second with 33. Uasin Gishu, also seeing a recent spike, had 26, Kisumu dropped to 24, while Mombasa had 19.

Siaya, meanwhile, had 15, Homa Bay, Busia and Nandi had ten new cases each, while Meru had seven. Kilifi and Kakamega each had six cases, Nakuru had five while Narok had three. Kiambu, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Machakos and Bungoma each had two new COVID cases.

Meanwhile, Murang’a, Nyamira, Nyeri, Lamu, Bomet, Turkana, Vihiga, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Kajiado and Kericho each reported one new COVID cases.

The number of patients admitted to various health facilities in the country, meanwhile, rose to 1,106. Those in the Home-Based care program also increased to 5,488.

1,106 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,488 patients are under Home Based Isolation & Care program. 99 patients are in the ICU, 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) June 20, 2021

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the Ministry confirmed that the number of people vaccinated was closing in on 1.2 million, with 1,183,376 people having gotten their COVID-19 vaccines.

Of these, 995,012 were people who had gotten their first dosage. The other 188,364 people had been fully vaccinated, meaning they had got their second dosage. That represents just 0.72% of the adult Kenya population vaccinated, a still low figure.