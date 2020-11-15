Home Health Kenya records 972 infections as Covid-19 cases cross 70,000 mark
HealthNews

Kenya records 972 infections as Covid-19 cases cross 70,000 mark

By Stanley Kasee

Kenya has recorded 972 more Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours rising the caseload to 70,245.

According to a press statement on Sunday, November 15, Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 6,648 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of samples tested so far to 789.952.

Kagwe noted that of the positive cases, 929 were Kenyans while 43 were foreigners.

583 of the patients were male and 389 female with the youngest case being a five-month infant and the oldest aged 91.

Consequently, 352 patients have recovered from the disease; 253 were from home-based care program and 99 from the various health facilities around the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 45,766.

Unfortunately, 20 patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,269.

The CS shared a condolence message to the family and friends of the four medics who lost their lives in the past week and intimated that he had convened a special meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) as the country witnessed a surge in the infection cases in the recent past.

However, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda has claimed that doctors were snubbed by CS Kagwe when they called for a meeting to address the plight of health care workers as they continue to fight the dreaded virus.

Mwanchonda then turned to President Uhuru Kenyatta for help informing him that the Health CS and the Ministry of Health PS had persistently declined to engage PMPDU on the directives raised for the past five months.

The Secretary-General referenced a letter issued to the Health Ministry dated Thursday, June 18, seeking to discuss the plight of the healthcare workers at the frontline in fighting the health crisis.

